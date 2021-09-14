The Belize government says it has reached an agreement in principle with the bondholders’ committee on how to proceed with settling of its multi-million dollar super bond.
Belize is looking to restructure a US$572 million super bond that emerged from 2006-07 restructuring and now contributes to a 133 per cent debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deems unsustainable.
Officials here say that if a settlement is not reached by October 19, another US$57 million will be added.
Prime Minister John Briceño, in a televised address last week sought to explain the scope of the new agreement reached with the bond holders.
“With the consent of the Cabinet and the support of holders of 50 per cent of the principal amount of these bonds, this agreement calls for the bondholders to sell their claim at a very significant discount to Belize.
“Specifically, this deal calls for a 48.3 per cent discount to the face value of the super bond, together with, for those holders that tendered during the offer period, a payment in lieu of accrued interests on the bonds.”
Briceño said his administration proposes to raise the money for the discounted repurchase through a loan from an affiliate of The Nature Conservancy.
He said in connection with that loan, the government will accelerate its marine conservation policies in a manner that will dramatically enhance the preservation of Belize’s precious seas, coral reefs and fish stocks.
“But let me be clear, in principle, the agreement that government has hammered out with the bondholders’ committee does not guarantee that our proposal will ultimately succeed. While the committee represents close to 50 per cent of bondholders, the offer will require 75 per cent support in order to close.”
Briceño said the government has taken the position that this transaction must eliminate the entirety of the super bond, not just part of it and that under the term of the bonds, this requires the support of 75 per cent of the bondholders.
“In addition, Government must now finalise the plans and conditions for the innovative financing being arranged by The Nature Conservancy, and button up some outstanding features of the conservation partnership.
“So I emphasise that while we have completed a critical first phase of this process, ultimate success requires additional bondholders’ support as well as an agreement on certain conditions attendant to the TNC financing and the conservation objectives.
“If our proposals are consummated, however, Belize’s public debt will be instantly reduced by almost BDZ$500 (One Belize dollar=US$0.49 cents). To put this in perspective, 12 cents of every dollar of the public debt will be eliminated,” Briceño added.
He said this arrangement will also direct, on average, eight million Belize dollars annually to marine conservation projects and upgrading the protection and management of our marine patrimony.
Earlier, in a statement, the Ministry of Finance said the deal to purchase, redeem and cancel the debt had been struck with a group comprising Aberdeen Standard Investments, Grantham, Mayo, van Otterloo and Greylock Capital.
Together they hold close to 50 per cent of the super bond and financial observers say that an estimated 10 per cent of the bond is effectively held by Venezuela and that Caracas backing will be needed.
In a statement, the bondholder group said one of the things that had secured their backing had been the government’s promise to allocate a “significant” amount of money toward conservation measures.
“Members of the Committee… welcome the environmental and marine conservation features of the proposed transaction,” the group said in the statement issued by their legal advisor, Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, adding it was “optimistic that future international sovereign debt operations will incorporate measures that aim to enhance environmental sustainability and resilience”.
Belize boasts the largest barrier reef in the Northern Hemisphere and the second largest reef system in the world, according to UNESCO.
