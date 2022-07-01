Bermudez hikes prices by 9.80% average

Come Monday, consumers will have to fork out more money for what has come to be known as their vital supplies, as the price of Crix and some other products manufactured by the Bermudez Group will increase by between $1.75 and $8.50.
The price increase was communicated to supermarkets and shop owners this week in a letter from a Bermudez manager. The company said that, due to the June 21 announcement by the National Flour Mills (NFM) of a 33 per cent increase in the wholesale price of flour, it had become necessary for Bermudez to institute a general price increase across most of its portfolio.
“The price adjustment translates to an average increase of 9.80 per cent. Bermudez is committed to continue to look for ways to minimise price increases while still sourcing the best quality raw materials to maintain the high standard of our products,” the letter added.
On January 10, the company increased prices across its portfolio, citing the increase in the price of flour by NFM earlier in January.
The Express obtained the price list which will take effect on Monday.
The three packs of Original Crix which cost $12.75 in January will now increase to the suggested retail price of $14.50, while the box will now cost $57, a $7 jump from January.
The single roll of Original Crix remains at $5.
The Whole Wheat, Multigrain and Oat and Bran, three-in-pack Crix now stands at $17.50, compared to $15.75 in January.
The box of all those options moves from $60 to $68.50.
The pack of Wheat Crisps moves from $2.50 to $2.75, while the pack of 12 is now $24.75, compared to January when it was $22.50.
The Dixee three-pack moves from $14.75 to $16.50 and the box now stands at $62 compared to $55, seven months ago.
The pack of Rough Tops cookies, which did not increase in January, is going to $10. A pack of Caribbean Delight cookies will be $11, while a pack of Nibbles will increase to $5.50. These are all an increase of $1 from its previous price.
Over the last week, many companies that use flour in the manufacture of products announced increases in their prices.
As of yesterday, Kiss Baking Company implemented an average 11 per cent price increase.
Last week, the baking company said due to NFM’s 33 per cent increase in its main raw material, flour, it had no choice but to raise prices of its bread products.
Kiss said the flour price adjustments are likely to have a severe impact on the company’s operating costs, which made the price hike unavoidable.
According to the company, the 11 per cent increase allows it to manage the rising raw material cost while still limiting the effects on customers.
However, the new price structure was not given in the news release.
In January, when Kiss raised prices after National Flour Mills (NFM) and Nutrimix announced their price increase, Kiss increased the price of its breads rose by between $0.50 and $1.50.
A Kiss Whole wheat sandwich loaf went from $13.75 to $15—an increase of $1.25.
White milk bread rose to $14, also increasing by $1.25 from $12.75 and whole grain went up $1.50 from $15.50 to $17.