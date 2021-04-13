Beware of false job recruitment, promotions

Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, the successor company to State oil company Petrotrin, says it has become aware of individuals and their organisations who are hosting false recruitment orientations and falsely promising employment at the company.
In a statement yesterday, Heritage said these people are also using the names and contact information of actual Heritage employees to solicit large sums of money from unsuspecting job-seekers.
“Heritage takes this matter very seriously and advises the public that payments of any kind are not part of Heritage’s recruitment process and absolutely no one is authorised to accept or request funds in return for employment at the company,” the company said. “Therefore, persons acting legitimately on behalf of Heritage will not at any time whatsoever request cash or any related benefit from anyone in connection with any job prospect or otherwise during our actual recruitment process.”
Heritage said the people conducting these false recruitment orientations are neither affiliated with nor acting on behalf of nor authorised to act on behalf of Heritage.
“Heritage strongly condemns these unlawful acts by these individuals and organisations and has referred the matters to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and Fraud Squad,” it added.
Fake Angostura website
Spirits producer Angostura confirmed yesterday that a fraudulent website (https://sites.google.com/view/whiteoak/halaman-muka) was inviting unsuspecting users to register to win the new White Oak Grapefruit flavour and is asking users to enter their credit card information along with other personal details.
“The House of Angostura is advising all our consumers and fans of the White Oak brand that this website is NOT legitimate and there is currently no promotion which requires credit card information or personal data to be entered,” the Laventille-based company stated. “As such, users should refrain from interacting with this page, and if you are contacted via direct messages on any social media platform report it immediately.”
Angostura said its official social media pages remain as follows:
Instagram: @whiteoaktt
Twitter: @whiteoaktt
Facebook: @whiteoakrum
“If you or someone you know has already submitted information to (the fake) website, we urge you to visit the Fraud Squad/Cyber Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” the company said.