‘Bidding must move on’

With no agreement reached between Government and Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd regarding the sale of the former Petrotrin refinery assets, the bidding process for the refinery must move on quickly, says chief executive officer of the Energy Chamber Dr Thackwray Driver.
He was responding yesterday to Government’s decision to reject, for the second time, Patriotic’s bid for the refinery assets.
At a joint news conference yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Energy Minister Franklin Khan announced that Patriotic, which is wholly-owned by the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), will no longer have exclusivity with respect to the acquisition of the refinery assets.
They said Government will immediately return to the open market to find other refinery bidders.
Driver reiterated yesterday that the Chamber fully supported the privatisation of the refinery and also felt that taxpayers’ money should not be pumped into investment in the refinery.
He told the Express that the Chamber stood by its comments made last month regarding the way forward for the refinery.
No taxpayers’ funds should be used
On its website last month, the Chamber posited that given the size of the needed investment to purchase the refinery, the capital will likely be from an international investor, though local private sector involvement would also be welcome.
“Significant capital investment is needed to bring the assets of the refinery back into productive and profitable use. This investment will need to be very carefully deployed and managed and there is significant risk involved,” the Chamber said.
“For this reason, the Energy Chamber is clear that no further Trinidad and Tobago taxpayers’ funds should go into this investment and that the capital must come from the private sector,” it added.
The Chamber noted that despite challenges facing the global refining business, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and longer-term challenges like climate change and sustained efforts to decarbonise the global economy, opportunities for refineries still exist.
“The marine and aviation transport sectors are both difficult to decarbonise and there will likely be demand for fossil fuels in those sectors for many years. Trinidad’s strategic location and the sheltered Gulf of Paria make this an excellent location for marine bunkering operations,” the Chamber stated.