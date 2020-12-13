Biden’s policies and potential sector impact

Following the November 3 elections in the United States, Democrat Joe Biden was declared president-elect. However, he will not take office until the inauguration on January 20, 2021. A new government normally leads to changes in public policies and practices, which is expected following the shift from a Republican administration to a Democratic one. The anticipated new measures and the impact on various sectors are explored below.
What industries face the greatest risk or opportunities under a Biden administration?
Trade
President-elect Joe Biden campaigned on a wide platform and, if successful, he can potentially affect numerous sectors not just in the US, but around the world. One area that the world may be looking forward to is foreign policy. Mr Biden promoted a collaborative approach on trade and is in contrast to the sanctions imposed on various countries under the Trump administration.
His experience as the vice president in the Barack Obama administration and as the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee over 2007 to 2009 would augur well in managing trade relations with US allies. This may positively impact capital markets as it may reduce stock market volatility and promote a stable business environment for companies and business sectors.
Technology
The information technology sector may benefit from a cordial approach to trade relations especially with China. This sector has been hurt by the numerous trade tariffs and sanctions implemented over the past couple of years which created critical supply disruptions as the majority of the products are manufactured in China.
Easing of such tensions may benefit this sector – especially the semiconductor sub sector. However, challenges still exist for this sector as it pertains to privacy protections and increased scrutiny, with the Biden administration supporting stricter anti-trust oversight and online privacy rules.
Energy
Mr Biden’s manifesto included an aggressive climate change agenda as he pledged to place climate concerns at the centre of social policies and diplomacy. He promised to devote significant sums of money to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels, reduce emissions and curb climate change.
While such policies have the potential to reduce the US oil and gas production and the consumption of fossil fuels, the renewable energy sector is anticipated to gain from these initiatives and may see increased interest in renewable energy investments
Automobile
The renewable energy thrust under the Biden administration may see changes in the automobile industry with the plan to renew and fund more tax credits for the purchase of electric vehicles.
Such plans stand to benefit automobile manufacturers such as General Motors, Ford Motors and Tesla Inc who are investing heavily in electric models and hybrid vehicles. Conversely, vehicle manufacturers who still heavily rely on gas-burning vehicles may be faced with tougher emission rules that are aligned with a cleaner energy policy.
Healthcare
The Biden administration proposed to improve the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) by expanding insurance coverage and subsidies to help more people to afford healthcare and lower healthcare costs.
There are also plans to contain the rising cost of prescription drugs by repealing the existing law that currently bans Medicare (a national health insurance programme in the US) from negotiating lower prices with drug manufacturers and limit price increases for all drugs.
While such actions may potentially negatively impact Pharmaceutical companies, it does not pose a greater threat when compared with the previous administration’s decision to increase the importation of drugs. As a result, investor sentiment towards this sector may remain unchanged.
What may lie ahead
While the presidential elections may appear to be over, the battle for control of the US Senate (which considers the country’s legislation) is still on as it will be determined by two run-off elections in the state of Georgia that are scheduled for January 5, 2021.
If the Democrats win both of these seats, it will give them an effective majority and greater control of the Senate, thus reducing the chances of political gridlock and heightened uncertainty.
However, if the Republicans win either one or two of these races, they will hold control of the Senate, leading to a split congress and the Biden administration will face significant headwinds in pushing its policy agenda through Congress. As a result, many policies proposed may be contested, leading to extensive negotiations and policy gridlocks which may negatively impact the US economy’s future growth.