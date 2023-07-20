Big business at trade convention

THE prospect of opportunities and growth were the two recurring themes of participants of the Trade and Investment Convention at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya, yesterday.

Over 200 participants from a wide range of industries took to their respective booths on what would have been the first day of the convention.

Some told the Express they hoped to form partnerships while others simply came intending to generate sales of their products and services.

Anil Ramsaran of SAP Electrical Services Limited said the company does domestic and commercial wiring.

The company also imports light-emitting diode (LED) lights, solar lights and solar fans, he said.

For those who may own a hybrid vehicle, he said, the company also sells and installs electric vehicle chargers.

Kemby Ross-Jones of Rent My Tutor at the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy said it offers online classes at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. She stressed, “What makes us different is that we offer personalised services to students.” She said, “We have had 100 per cent success at the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examinations level.”

She said the academy was started at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 because students were falling behind in their academics due to the switch from the physical classroom to the virtual classroom.

Representing Nestle’s Nature’s Heart brand was Michelle Stanisclaus, who said the brand offered products such as almond milk and juices. She said even though the brand was an international one all the products offered locally were produced locally.

Stanisclaus said the newest product in the almond milk line of products was the almond-coffee flavour with was launched last month.

Promoting compressed natural gas (CNG) upgrades to vehicles was Dumore Enterprises Ltd.

One of the booth’s representatives Rajiv Ramessar said the company offered conversions on both gasoline and diesel vehicles. He added that his company hoped through their booth to promote CNG as the cheapest, cleanest fuel in the country. He said the company also hoped to make business-to-business connections and to encourage companies to convert their fleet of vehicles to CNG so that they could save on their transportation costs. He noted that he had attended the convention for the past five years and that this year generated the greatest number of people on the first day.

Attendee Nalini Akal a dancer, actress, artist and filmmaker said she attended in hopes of networking and soliciting sponsorship for her art form.

She said she believed it was important for those involved in the arts to go to events such as the convention because of the sponsorship potential and other service suppliers that could be interested in promoting their products at events.

“People bypass the arts as something they put into events but really and truly the art really encompasses the culture of Trinidad and Tobago.

“The thing is we are not even using an iota of our potential for the arts,” she said.”

Akal said she hoped by networking she could find opportunities for the exportation of the arts.