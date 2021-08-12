BIGWU raises concerns over banks’ Covid policy

AS more vaccines become readily available in the country and more sectors begin to open back up, some financial institutions are already preparing guidelines to determine when and how employees would return to work. Some institutions require employees to update them on their vaccine status and even consider payment to vaccinated staff as an incentive that can take any form, including cash.
The Banking, Insurance and General Workers Union (BIGWU) is not in agreement with the proposed guidelines set by Republic Bank as they prepare for the return of employees to the office by September 1, 2021.
The banking union’s second vice-president Jason Brown told the Express yesterday of some of the issues.
He said the matter was not only limited to vaccinated and unvaccinated staff. It also centres on the bank’s resistance to follow overwhelming recommendations, inclusive of its own internal Risk and Evaluation Report conducted since 2020 to physically distance their workers six feet apart.
“The bank appears to be driven by some other motive outside of Health and Safety for contemplating punitive and discriminatory measures against one group of (unvaccinated) workers, otherwise this issue of spacing their workers the requisite six feet apart would have already been accommodated since 2020,” Brown said.
“Further to this, shop stewards in the bank’s IT and Shared Services Divisions in Trincity and Endeavour, Chaguanas, respectively, have reported ‘sardine-type work arrangements’ which do not embrace the current social-distancing protocols for Covid-19,” he said.
Staff on Monday were sent a circular from the managing director of Republic Bank, Nigel Baptiste, indicating changes were imminent to its operations as they prepare for employees to return to the office by September 1, 2021.
According to the circular, the bank is considering several approaches, including:
• The reassessment of the need to pay for PCR tests in the event of suspected cases;
• The way Covid-related absences are treated for staff;
• The possible payment of an incentive to vaccinated staff;
• The introduction of mandatory PCR tests for unvaccinated staff (except those who cannot be vaccinated for verified medical reasons);
• The weekly completion of a Covid screening questionnaire by staff; and
• The limiting of access to the bank’s premises to only vaccinated staff of our external service providers.
‘Right to privacy’
These guidelines have also raised concerns for BIGWU regarding the safe return of all 2,600 bank employees to their workspaces.
Brown said, “The bank would have verbally revealed their consideration of a full return to the physical workspace last Friday but were unable to provide details of the same in writing at the time.”