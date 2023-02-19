Bird flu outbreak costs US govt US$661m

The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the United States government roughly US$661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store after more than 58 million birds were slaughtered to limit the spread of the virus.

In addition to the cost of the government response and rising prices for eggs, chicken and turkey, farmers who raise those animals have easily lost more than US$1 billion, said an agricultural economist, though no one has calculated the total cost to the industry yet.