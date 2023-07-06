Blinken raises concerns about V’zuela

EVEN as Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela are currently locked in negotiations over the Dragon Gas field, the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns about the democratic process taking place in the South American country.
Blinken raised concerns yesterday during a press conference in Guyana where he described as “deeply unfortunate” the disqualification of Maria Corina Machado from public office.
Machado, one of the favourites to win the Venezuelan opposition’s nomination for president in an October primary, was last week barred from holding public office for 15 years, the country’s controller general said in a letter recently.
A previous ban placed on Machado was extended because she supported sanctions by the United States on the Nicolás Maduro government and backed former opposition leader Juan Guaidó, the letter said.
In January the US waived sanctions against Venezuela clearing the way for T&T to develop the Dragon Gas Field.
Blinken said those sanctions were imposed as a means to put Venezuela back on a democratic path.
He said the Maduro regime can take several significant steps to show they are committed to being on that democratic path including ensuring a “free and fair election” next year.
“The disqualification of a leading member of the opposition from competing in such elections certainly sends the opposite message and it is something that I think is deeply, deeply unfortunate,” Blinken said.
“We are determined to continue international cooperation and coordination to press the regime to commit to free and fair elections in 2024 and to take the necessary steps to allow free and fair elections to go forward.
“The purpose of the sanctions that we have imposed are not to create ends in themselves, that is not the objective, sanctions are a means to an end and the end is to help respond to the desire of the Venezuelan people to restore democracy and that starts with free and fair elections,” Blinken said.
Blinken and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley both underscored their support for democracy in Venezuela, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said following a meeting between the two leaders yesterday.
Blinken met Rowley yesterday as part of his visit to Trinidad and Tobago which began on Wednesday.
“Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Rowley reaffirmed the strong ties between our nations and commitment to expand energy security and climate resilience as well as to facilitate a renewable energy transition through the US-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030),” Miller said.
“The leaders underscored their support for democracy in Venezuela and the urgency of ending the security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti. The Secretary pledged the support of the United States to help combat crime and violence in the region, including by curbing the illicit flow of firearms,” he said.
Blinken met with Rowley yesterday morning at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s before flying to Guyana.
He arrived in Guyana just before noon where he met with that country’s president Mohamed Irfaan Ali.
Wazim Mowla, the associate director of the Caribbean Initiative at the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Centre, said Blinken’s visit to Guyana would be interesting as the country has emerged as an oil producer and has often conflicted with US global climate ambitions.
“It’ll be important for Blinken to rectify this relationship, as Guyana’s political and economic clout is rapidly growing, and it won’t be long before the country begins influencing global politics and markets,” Mowla said.