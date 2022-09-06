bmobile’s ambitious plans for Parlour

Parlour’s Mission Statement is “to take the Caribbean economy online, helping small and large businesses grow and empowering a new generation to build their lives and make their communities better.”
It starts as a parlour.
But unlike the corner shops which dot communities in T&T and throughout the Caribbean, this one is online.
At parlourcaribbean.com, local telecom company TSTT is hoping to replicate the parlour model as an online hub for local goods—and not just for T&T and the region but for the world.
Its novelty is in selecting a distinctively Caribbean name which connotes community.
But the concept of Parlour—getting entrepreneurs online and selling in the digital space—is not novel.
In T&T, there’s Planting Seeds, Caribshopper and Quickbox among others.
What makes Parlour different is its scale and size.
And it’s built off and backed by TSTT’s ecosystem, says Keino Cox, assistant general manager of Emerging Services at the majority State-owned telecommunications company.
Cox, 43, began his professional career at TSTT straight out of The University of the West Indies (The UWI).
After 22 years at the company, he’s seen it go through many changes.
As head of emerging services, his team is at the forefront of the direction being forged for TSTT’s future as a digital services company.
This, he said, is important for the life of the organisation.
He said the plan approved by the board of directors will see TSTT offer more e-services from fintech, a mobile wallet, telehealth and even content creation.
Parlour has been in the works for over 18 months.
It is a digital hub you can consume or sell your product.
As a seller, TSTT gets a percentage of the sales. It has a commission structure which starts at 6.5 per cent.
But if you aren’t digitally literate or have your business online or are even registered, Parlour University (the education element of the project) will help onboard you and get your documents in order to be a digital seller.
As a buyer, you can access the e-commerce platform through credit card, bank transfer or cash on delivery.
Cox acknowledged that while T&T remains a largely cash-based society, there is another solution being worked on, Paypr, which will be an online solution for people with access to phones.
“The mobile wallet solution is going to transform and change how we do commerce. With that, no cash, no credit, just people. We have ways in which we’re going to help democratise that,” he teased.
So why did it take TSTT so long to pivot?
“We pivoted over 12 years ago when we developed our own software service. And our focus then was on software development. We have a fantastic team. As an organisation you have to have the right personnel, you have to have the right focus. And it’s no secret TSTT has gone through some transformation phases—in 2018 and this year. A lot of that would have taken up and consumed some of the energy and time needed,” Cox explained.
“We didn’t start yesterday, maybe five years ago, but the real focus of the last two years was to bring things to life. And this is where we are here today. So it’s been a journey, and it’s now accelerating. It takes time to develop these greenfield projects,” he said.
For Cox, pushing ahead with Parlour was very personal.
He recalled as part of a Caricom team travelling to Haiti and seeing the devastation of that economy and putting thought into how it could be transformed.
“I felt a personal need for my legacy to build something that could surely be transformational,” he said.
This is why, he said, Parlour isn’t just for T&T but the Caribbean.
He observed that since the launch, TSTT has been inundated with requests on how to onboard.
Ambitious goals
At the launch on August 25, Sean Roach, TSTT’s chairman, said that TSTT intends to grow Parlour “into the Caribbean’s largest online platform for the buying and selling of local and regional products.”
“With Parlour, the objective is simple—to be the gateway to the Caribbean, the singular, comprehensive online source for all products of Caribbean origin. To achieve this goal, Parlour intends to make transacting with and within the Caribbean simpler and more effective.
“Today, we roll out the first phase of this project, in partnership with the Export Centres Company Ltd (ECCL), with the opening of a national digital craft store on our Parlour platform that will showcase the diverse range of the crafts, of our talented artists and artisans,” he said.
“Parlour’s ambitious and attainable vision is, and I quote, ‘to be the number one e-commerce marketplace in the Caribbean, a brand synonymous with online and mobile shopping in its markets.” Our long-term goal is to partner with 100,000 sellers and enable them to attract millions of consumers towards their products,” said Roach.
“Parlour is our platform, designed and developed by our people, to present our products to the world… products created and produced by our people in T&T and the region. It has been named, tweaked and customised to reflect our Caribbean flair and culture and to cater to the particular needs of our Caribbean artisans and entrepreneurs. Our people. Our products. Our platform. This is what differentiates it from competing products on the market,” TSTT CEO Lisa Agard said at the launch event.
Agard said the plan to create a national digital eco-system for the craft sector. Craft-based businesses globally have a lot of catching up to do in terms of incorporating technology into their operations and capturing the benefits that it offers in terms of being more data-driven, more efficient, and more responsive to customers.
“Bmobile has the products and services that can digitally transform and support our artisans and small entrepreneurs and provide them the same access to communications technology as would any large corporation. The sheer scale, credibility and logistics that TSTT’s size, strategic partnerships and brand equity bring to Parlour will make it larger and more high profile, and propel it further and faster than any of its competitors. This will translate into greater capacity for sales. And then, of course, there are all the additional features built into Parlour to create an entire ecosystem designed to meet the needs and support the goals of our small and new artists, artisans and entrepreneurs,” she had said.