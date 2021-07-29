SEVENTY per cent of the bar industry has been vaccinated, according to the Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago (BOATT).
BOATT, in a statement yesterday, said 100 per cent of its membership is vaccinated, and the total vaccinated within the bar industry at present stands around 70 per cent, with vaccinations continuing daily.
The association is urging the population to have confidence in the vaccine regime and would like to implore all businesses in all sectors to encourage the vaccination process.
“It has been a harsh and challenging 16 months, but we are finally seeing the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Now is not the time to be nitpicking about the past or present situations, but it’s a time to encourage, show and promote your willingness and readiness to serve and operate in the ‘new normal’.
“Vaccination coupled with full adherence of the Covid-19 protocols is the only way the citizens who are currently jobless can regain their dignity, and where businesses can once again flourish,” BOATT said.
SATT closes Centre Pointe Mall site
The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT), on its social media pages, said yesterday was the last day for vaccines to be administered at its mass vaccination site at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas.
SATT noted it will be consolidating operations with SEWATT at the NCIC Nagar site at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas.
It said that many people, including members of the supermarket industry, farmers and market vendors, have been vaccinated at the Centre Pointe Mall vaccination site.
The association revealed that over 50,000 people received their jab at the site.
“Now that you have the opportunity freely available to receive a vaccine at any one of the health centres nationwide, at drive-through mass vaccination sites as well as other mass sites, we feel it is time to bow out while taking immense pride in the fact that well over 50,000 persons received their jab at SATT site at CPM!” SATT stated.
Also, the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce advised it is not conducting vaccinations at the Chamber Building, Columbus Circle, Westmoorings, as stated in messages being circulated on social media.
The chamber said the group, Amcham T&T and the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries have been operating only the mass vaccination site at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain.