Book publisher pivots to e-books

Royards Publishing Company, the education-book publisher, last Friday launched a new digital platform Digital Canopi that aims to promote and market Caribbean educational and literary content globally.
Produced in collaboration with OMG Media, the event was streamed on Facebook and YouTube.
Digital Canopi was developed by local fintech company Blue Guruz Company Ltd that has also created cutting-edge digital products like GoFundTT.
Director and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Canopi, Dwight Narinesingh, explained why he and his team decided to do such a venture.
He said, “When the pandemic forced the closure of schools, we knew we had to rethink how best to respond to the need for online learning. We decided then to make a significant investment in a new digital infrastructure even though the environment had not been conducive to educational e-books prior to Covid-19. We commissioned Blue Guruz Inc. to design a platform that we could offer to anyone, anywhere in the world.”
Sheldon Monderoy, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Guruz outlined how easy it is to navigate the online platform.
He said, “There are two sides to using Digital Canopi. If you were to first look at the user side, finding content on Digital Canopi is quite easy. You enter the name of the book you want in the search bar or use our category search or use filters. You can also search by author, publisher, or genre, basically, everything you are looking for in terms of the information you want - whether it is educational, non-fiction, or fiction, they are all there for you on Digital Canopi.”
People can access Digital Canopi offline too.
Monderoy said, “If you are going mobile, then take your device with you. Once you have downloaded the app, you now have access to Digital Canopi content wherever you go. The process would be to install the application. Log into your account. Once you have logged into your account, if you would have made any purchases of e-books from Digital Canopi, they would be listed there. Your purchased books or purchased subscriptions; all your content would be found there.
“On first entry for any book that you would have just purchased, you would have to first download to your device. It is safely stored on your device in an encrypted format - that can only be opened by the Digital Canopi reader. The same goes for all devices. Once a book is purchased, on Digital Canopi, it requires the user’s unique login to view that book.”
Monderoy also explained how publishers and authors could modify, interact, track, and manage their content and sales.
He said, “With Digital Canopi, those who aren’t published, or those who are published, or publishing houses can all have the same benefit. Once you create an account and are approved, you can begin uploading your PDF content and have those for sale. Once you have uploaded your content and you have entered the relevant information for it such as pricing, the title, and ISBNs and so on, your book becomes an official book for sale on Digital Canopi.”
Clifford Narinesingh, Chairman and CEO of Royards, said that Digital Canopi reflects the company’s commitment to excellent service.
“As a life-long educator, I’m especially interested in ensuring that teachers, students, parents and educators are able to access textbooks and resources. For over four decades, I’ve pegged my reputation on producing quality educational content so I’m very proud that our Royards educational catalogue of over 100 titles can now be accessed digitally.”
According to Monderoy, this will transform the region’s whole literary ecosystem.
He said, “This is a game-changer for publishing, and it’s built on local knowledge. This is just the beginning as we’re already in the lab working on prototypes to enhance the user experience - from the publisher’s side and also the readers,” he added.
Some of the guest speakers at the online launch included John King, Minister with the Responsibility for Culture and Creative Economy in Barbados, and Wayne Nakhid, Deputy National Director at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.
King said one of the challenges facing the literary arts sector in the Caribbean is a lack of appreciation by locals for local content.
“We have to find a way to re-educate our people about the value of the things we produce,” he said.
King applauded the works of Royards Publishing Company and Digital Canopi for implementing the new digital platform.
He said, “This is a giant leap for the Caribbean. When you think about the literary arts, the truth is we don’t know what is happening in the other territories. There will be some seminal names that would pop out from various countries, but with newer people coming into the sector there really needs to be something that gives us the opportunity to share quite easily and to purchase and to support the arts. This is timely. I think this is something that is going to change the face of the Literary Arts in the Caribbean.”
Clifford Narinesingh said, “Digital Canopi is an expression of our commitment to developing the Caribbean publishing and literary sector for global expansion. We look forward to working with other publishers, writers, institutions, and private sector interests in promoting their books, journals and resources. Digital Canopi will definitely enhance the user experience and offer the benefits of any of its international competitors at a better price point.”