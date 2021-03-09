Boost for Sando

BY THE end of next month, the nine-storey apartment blocks that are under construction next to South Park Mall in San Fernando are expected to be finished.
The 72-unit apartment complex will soon be officially on sale at a starting price of $3 million, CEO of the development company Amera Caribbean, Anthony Rahael, told Express Business last Wednesday.
Each apartment will be 1,500 square feet and the complex has eight penthouses.
Amera Caribbean is also working on bringing the first internationally-branded hotel to T&T’s second city San Fernando.
Whether it will be a Marriott or Holiday Inn Express is yet to be finalised.
The multi-million dollar project is expected to create hundreds of construction jobs for citizens.
Rahael said construction of the hotel is expected to begin in 2022.
The 125-room hotel, which will be built at South Park, will have a modern-Caribbean aesthetic and a price tag of approximately US$30 million once completed.
“Originally, construction was planned for 2020, but unfortunately, due to the pandemic, all our plans were out. Right now, we are looking at 2022, and we remain hopeful that once the pandemic ends, things will gradually go back to normal,” said Rahael.
Though Rahael is not originally from San Fernando, the business mogul says he has a close affinity to South Trinidad.
Owning several businesses including South Park, Rahael says the vision for South Park had been more than 20 years in the making.
He said, “The area was bushy and hilly. No one saw potential in it, but us. We had a vision for the entire area... to do the mall South Park Plaza, to do the hotel, and to do the residences. They would all complement each other. It started 20 years ago and we still haven’t completed the entire vision. So far, we have South Park Plaza, the residences, which will be completed by the end of April, and the construction of the hotel will start next year.”
Rahael said the South Park hotel will be built close to the mall on a two-acre piece of land and will be complete with conference rooms and all amenities.
Explaining the reasoning behind expanding his business operations in San Fernando, Rahael said the main reason was to fill a void that currently exists in hotel accommodation.
He said, “There are absolutely no branded international hotels in the South. Foreigners when they come to Trinidad and have business to do in the South, would often stay at a hotel in Port of Spain, and then drive down every day.”
For the business magnate, the decision to build a hotel was a “no-brainer”.
According to Rahael, preliminary designs have already been completed, and once the construction begins, it is expected to last approximately 18 months.
San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello praised Rahael for the upcoming developments in the South, which will impact the area in a positive way.
He said, “I am extremely excited, as it further positions the city as a destination for large continents of people, when one considers the opportunity that the Brian Lara Academy presents with the CPL as an example and more importantly the opportunity for jobs.”
Formed in 2001, Amera Caribbean Development is a real estate and property development company.
One of the major conglomerates in local real estate, the company has built a wide range of retail, commercial and residential projects in Trinidad and Tobago.
Some of these include the SuperPharm chain of pharmacy retail outlets; Briar Place, a 60,000 square foot Class A office building; Price Plaza, a 150,000 square foot shopping centre; and South Park Plaza, to name a few.
Rahael said Amera Caribbean collaborates with the Amera Corporation in the United States on various projects, but he said the two organisations are independent companies focused on developing first-class structures.