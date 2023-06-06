bpTT engages in vessel-sharing pilot project

INTEGRATED energy company bpTT says it is currently engaging in a pilot project with another upstream operator to determine the feasibility of vessel-sharing as a means of lowering carbon emissions.
This was the revelation given by Arthur Alexander, bpTT’s health, safety, environment and carbon manager during day one of the Energy Chamber’s Caribbean Sustainable Energy Conference held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
Alexander spoke of the ongoing pilot project in response to a question from the audience by Brendon Mohammed of Ramps Logistics during the session titled “Decarbonization of the Upstream and Industrial Sectors.”
Mohammed said while attempts to cut carbon emissions on a global scale usually require “significant capital investment”, he wondered if anything could be done on a local level to address the situation.
“What about some local solutions that might just revolve around leveraging partnerships and collaboration? So for instance, most of our fields are on the East Coast with a couple on the North Coast. We have a couple of operators within the same frame, our port locations are not far from asset to port both Southern and Northern. What about the opportunity for vessel-sharing in that sphere between the operators?” Mohammed said.
He added that over time this could possibly have a significant impact on carbon emissions.
“If we extrapolate that over the course of a couple years with Calypso coming up, with Manatee coming online we could probably really jump that carbon reduction as a result of these vessels. So I guess my question is how open are the operators to this idea, or do you think there is any opportunity there to explore those operations?” he said.
Alexander said bpTT was definitely open to the idea.
“The short answer is absolutely, unequivocally yes. We are actually running a pilot right now within our own operations with regard to vessel-sharing. What is really interesting is that it is one of those things where you can find all of the reasons why not to, do you have the right safety standard, can you meet the schedule, all that various stuff but when you get into the details, what you find is a lot of our companies have the same standards,” Alexander said.
“With regards to dynamic positioning for instance, we typically want the same dynamic positioning two and dynamic positioning three boats and vessels that can hold station and be safe. So we are running a pilot right now with another operator and absolutely when you look at logistical emissions, if there is an opportunity to drop one boat, those emissions are huge and there is a cost-benefit as well too,” he said.
“So absolutely, I think it is going to take collaboration, it is going to take discipline with regards to how we operate to make sure that operators can collaborate and not hold each other up but from our perspective it is absolutely something we are looking into. We are piloting it right now and I think that pilot should be successful and we will find more opportunities to do sharing and not just vessel sharing but other logistical sharing as well,” Alexander said.
Gregoire de Courcelles the general manager Perenco T&T one of the upstream operators who was also on the panel said, “It is always a good idea to share a vessel but the point is that we notice when an operator takes a vessel he takes it 365 days.”
“I think even on that point there are some opportunities there because whereby your vessel might be down for a couple of days and your asset might be right next to someone else who needs that vessel to operate but I guess the norm was and has always been there was no way to collaborate or no communication between the operators so I hope that pilot project is successful and if we see from the outcome that there are opportunities, hopefully, we can work toward that for the entire industry,” Mohammed said.
President and chief executive officer of the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Dax Driver said he remembered unsuccessful attempts to introduce vessel-sharing locally.
“We tried to get this going about a decade ago but I am glad to hear there are things happening with that and it’s not just vessels; there is even onshore trucking. I see a lot of trucks going up to Chaguaramas with one small bit of equipment on them. You would think there are opportunities in those sort of areas as well,” Driver said.
Alexander said bpTT is proud to be one of the lowest carbon producers within the multinational.
He said while they are proud of the accomplishment they are not comfortable in that space as they know they need to deliver even more on those baseline emissions.
“We need to look for every opportunity to reduce emissions. Every tonne of CO2 matters and it counts. We will transition away from these sustainable energy reduction projects type approach to a more of an evergreen approach to managing emissions very similar to how we manage production on a day to day basis,” he said.
“We believe actually that the carbon we produce is part of our production stream. We produce gas, the associated condensate, there is water that goes with that and also our emissions. So why not manage it in the same way as we do production, we manage production very well so why not manage carbon the same way,” Alexander said.
As such Alexander said bpTT will be installing meters in all of its facilities this year to quantify emissions accurately.
“Up until now we have been using calculations to estimate our emissions, now we will actually have quantitative data so that we will know what we are emitting on a day to day basis,” he said.
Also on the panel were Jonty Rushforth, head of emerging benchmarks, S&P Global Commodities Insights who joined virtually, as well as Dr Dale Ramlakhan, chair of the Decarbonisation Task Force and Glen Goddard the environment, carbon and social manager, bpTT.