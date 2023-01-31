bpTT eyes 10% hike in natural gas output

Trinidad and Tobago’s largest natural gas producer, bpTT, is trying to increase its production by ten per cent this year when compared to 2022, according to its president David Campbell.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Express Business, Campbell said the company was taking several measures including infill drilling, more work on its existing wells and the full operation of its Cassia C low-pressure gas project to achieve its goal.
He said, “I tend to think of these things in barrels of oil equivalent, but anyway it’s about getting a ten per cent increase in production.”
According to the figures from the Ministry of Energy, for the first nine months of 2022, bpTT’s average natural gas production was 1,291 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day (mmscf/d). If that average holds for the whole of 2022 then bpTT is hoping to add about 130 mmscf/d of production and bring its average daily output to just over 1,400 mmscf/d.
This net increase should be good news for the country and the Government as natural gas production remains curtailed and plants are operating well below their name-plate capacity. That limits Government revenue for everything from road construction to paying for GATE and senior citizens grants.
Campbell said bpTT was already benefiting from its Cassia C project. “It has started up and the good news is that both compressors, which is the most complicated part of the kit, are working. What we have seen is that is such a change in our system, we are trying to de-pressure our entire system. It’s not just Cassia, it’s the entire system,” Campbell said.
He said bpTT is hoping to produce between 200 to 300 mmscf/d from the project and will not be fooled by what he calls “flush production,” which could see initial figures higher than the estimated average production figures.
In addition to Cassia C, the multinational is expecting to add another 20 mmscf/d from the first well in its infill drilling programme. The bpTT president revealed that while there were some “initial challenges”, the first well has proven that the seismic work on the programme was very good, unlike the previous occasion when the infill drilling programme failed.
Campbell said part of the challenge is drilling wells over existing production and also bringing them on safely.
He warned that if bpTT had done nothing, it could have seen a 20 per cent annual rate of decline in its fields.
“So what we are trying to do with this small pools programme is we are trying to offset that. It is not just the small fields programme but lots of work on the wells.”
Campbell continued to make the argument that bpTT needs to be in the deepwater drilling for hydrocarbons and predicted a general move off the continental shelf to the deepwater to find more oil and gas while partnering with smaller outfits.
“What tends to happen is we will move from field to field probably and it is fairly natural. We partnered with EOG for instance. We are also partnering in the deepwater with Woodside so there is that normal transition we would see. We will gradually move to where we can bring some advantage to, and maybe we partner with others where they are better in a lower production environment as we have done with the oilfields, Teak and Samaan and so on.
“And then where we can really play is in the deepwater. That is where we have a lot of experience, a company like ours. There is nothing in the deepwater from a technical perspective in Trinidad that isn’t something we have done in other areas. The subsurface is very complex and very broken up. But with seismic technology and so on we should be trying,” Campbell argued.
Calypso development
Asked if he thought bpTT and Woodside would develop the 3.4 trillion cubic feet discovered in the deepwater, Campbell said he was confident it can be done but it required the right terms.
“I am confident we can do it technically, and a lot depends on the terms. I am not close to that yet, but if the commercial terms are right I am sure we can bring it on technically. There is nothing there we have not done elsewhere in the world.”
He added, “We obviously need to make a return and the costs in deepwater are much higher and the risks are higher because of the depth.”
With respect to the ongoing negotiations with the Government for the four deepwater blocks, the bpTT president said he was optimistic this time an agreement will be reached.
”Both the Government and ourselves want those blocks to be exploited, and from what I have seen in our negotiations with the Government on solar and Atlantic restructuring, which I have been involved in the last three months, there is a real meeting of minds in terms of understanding each other. It is all based on trust and I hope we have worked here long enough that we can be trusted and we respect the Government... so we should be able to reach an agreement,” Campbell told the Express Business.
Asked what was different from three years ago when the Government and the same consortium of Shell and bpTT could not reach an agreement, Campbell said, “I was not here three years ago.”
He said there were a lot of distractions three years ago with lower oil prices, a pandemic and other issues.
“We’ve got this window now or the next decade, where really Trinidad should be using its advantage of installed capacity because the world needs the gas,” Campbell said.
Asked if bpTT would be interested in the shallow water bid around when the blocks are put out by the end of the first quarter 2023, Campbell said, “I think we are probably focused on the deepwater. I think there is a place for everybody here. There are players here that are really focused on that. For them, that will be the most important thing and they will really do a good job on it. I think we will need similar negotiations in the deepwater in terms of fiscal terms and so on and that is what I would like to do. There are enough players here and there is something for everyone.”