BpTT invests US$4.1b in five years

PRESIDENT of bpTT David Campbell says he is “cautiously optimistic” about Trinidad and Tobago’s energy future, and as such the company is betting on that future.
Campbell said bpTT invested about US$3.4 billion in this country between 2018 and 2022 and intends to invest another US$700 million this year.
“My fellow energy sector leaders know how difficult it is to secure capital. My point is that our business in T&T has been able to secure that funding because it has been able to articulate future potential. This is cautious optimism working in a very real sense,” he said.
Campbell also wants you to share in his optimism.
“We have proved resources that are well understood in the shallow water provinces and there are a number of world-class, motivated operators already investing to develop these resources into existing infrastructure. We have the deepwater areas that have ongoing appraisal activity after recent discoveries, and we are hopeful that even more deepwater acreage can be made available for exploration. Deepwater is our next frontier for exploration, and we believe that there is strong potential for more discoveries in this acreage,” Campbell said.
Campbell made the statements yesterday as he delivered the feature address at the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T’s Business Forum which was held at the Hyatt Regency hotel.
“Also, not ignoring the geopolitical and commercial complexities, there is the possibility of gas from neighbouring territories to be brought into Trinidad and Tobago’s existing and trusted gas infrastructure,” Campbell said.
Campbell said T&T is currently at a crossroads and we have to collectively figure out how to embrace the energy transition to tackle climate change while continuing to maximise the value from T&T’s hydrocarbon resources.
“In bp, our company strategy has been significantly influenced by the energy trilemma—that is the world’s demand for energy that is affordable, secure and low carbon. We are reinventing our company to be an integrated energy company; one that continues to invest in today’s energy systems ie hydrocarbons and, not or, in cleaner forms of energy such as renewables and hydrogen,” he said.
He said bp is also seeing opportunities in this energy transition for T&T.
“Some may be concerned that the energy transition could negatively affect the competitiveness of our energy exports and by extension the economy. But I take a different view—an optimistic view,” he said.
Campbell said he believes T&T has the opportunity to use its “incumbency, our relationships, our existing infrastructure and our highly skilled and experienced people”, to find ways to make our energy exports lower carbon or greener and take advantage of emerging markets for low carbon energy commodities.
“At the same time, we have the opportunity to build and integrate renewable energy into our energy mix. And if we have conviction that Trinidad and Tobago can continue to be a secure, affordable and low carbon supplier of energy to the world, then it is incumbent on all of us to move forward with pace to grasp these opportunities and work together industry and government to unlock the opportunity that the energy transition present,” he said.
“It’s not easy and yes, at the moment, gas supply isn’t where we would like it to be. But is this current reality indicative of our future? For me it isn’t, as we still see potential resources to go after in order to grow our business,” Campbell said.
Campbell said bpTT is also looking at the “potential of the resources in the deepwater and are partnering differently to unlock local deepwater resources—both with Woodside in the Calypso development and with Shell in the new deepwater bid round that we are currently progressing with the government.”
Before the business fourm AMCHAM held its 30th AGM where the new board was elected for the term 2023-2025.
President: Stuart Franco
Vice-president: Anna Henderson
Vice-president: Angélique Parisot-Potter
Secretary: Stéphane Picarle
Treasurer: Tricia De La Rosa
Gregory Hill
Caroline Toni Sirju-Ramnarine
Giselle Thompson
Mitchell De Silva
Andrea Davis
Patricia Ghany
Glenn Hamel-Smith
Simon Aqui
Greer Quan
Dominic Rampersad
Krishen Ramdeen