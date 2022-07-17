BPTT plans US$125m pipeline

Last week, Massy Finance—a sub­sidiary of T&T’s second-lar­­gest conglomerate, Massy Group—launched its first fintech offering, an online loan platform called InstaLoan.

Massy’s model, according to executive vice-president and group chief financial officer of Massy Holdings Ltd Ian Chinapoo, is to be disruptive, especially to local banks.

While it’s Massy’s first foray into fintech, online loans have been on the market from three separate companies for the past three years.

InstaLoan can be accessed by anyone wanting a loan—be it for a vacation, home repair or for a Carni­val costume.