BPTT plans US$125m pipeline

BPTT is planning to spend US$125 million to construct a pipeline that will take hydrocarbon liquids from its Mahogany B platform, located off Trinidad’s south east coast, to its Galeota Point processing facility.
The proposed pipeline is estimated to be 58.61 miles long (94.32 kilometres), according to a statutory notice published on Friday.
The proposed route for the pipeline takes it in a south-south westerly direction from the Mahogany B platform, past the Amherstia Platform and the Cassia Processing Hub. The pipeline would then proceed in a north westerly direction to the Galeota Point Processing facility, which is located at the south-east tip of Trinidad.
The design capacity of the 13.38-inch pipeline is 50,000 barrels per day and the fluid for transmission is listed as crude oil/condensate.
The onshore Galeota Point processing facility can handle up to 63,400 barrels per day, while the pumping capacity to be installed on the proposed Cassia C platform will be at a maximum rate of 22,500 barrels per day, according to the notice.
On July 4, bpTT issued a news release announcing that its Cassia C development was progressing towards first gas planned for the fourth quarter of 2022.
The development is currently in the final commissioning phase which is the last phase before achieving first gas, said the company, which is a local subsidiary of the London-based energy giant.
In the news release, bpTT’s project general manager, Trinidad, Michael Daniel said: “It’s great to see Cassia C progressing through this last phase of delivery. Natural gas from the Cassia compression project is important to bpTT and Trinidad and Tobago and our business is working hard to bring the facility online.
“Offshore compression represents a new challenge for our business in Trinidad and Tobago and it’s exciting to be able to use this approach to access more of our gas resources.”
Cassia C is bpTT’s first offshore compression platform and will be its biggest facility to date. Production from Cassia C is expected to produce about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day (mmscfd), which will go towards meeting bpTT’s gas supply commitments.
BPTT is T&T’s largest hydrocarbon producer, accounting for about 55 per cent of the nation’s gas production.
The proposed pipeline will pass over acreage owned by the State, bpTT, Perenco Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd, Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd and the National Gas Company Trinidad and Tobago.
The statutory notice is dated June 21, 2022 and is published by the Ministry of Energy. Signed by Energy Minister, Stuart Young, the notice outlines bpTT’s application for a pipeline licence,
“Any person may object to the issue of the above-mentioned licence on the ground that it is inconsistent with, or would interfere with, rights held by him under the Petroleum Act Chapter 62.01,” states the notice.
It adds that all objections to the grant of the pipeline licence to bpTT must be made in the prescribed form and must be lodged with the Ministry of Energy by July 20, 2022.