The Cassia C platform

‘IMPORTANT MILESTONE’: The Cassia C platform, which is located off the south-east coast of Trinidad.

bpTT has announced that Cassia C development has safely delivered the first gas.

Cassia C is bpTT’s first offshore compression platform and its biggest offshore facility.

In a news release, issued on Tuesday, the oil gas company said Cassia C will enable bpTT to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area.

“The platform, bpTT’s 16th offshore facility, is connected to the existing Cassia hub which lies approximately 35 miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast. Cassia C is expected to produce, at peak, about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day of gas. Production will go towards meeting bpTT’s gas supply commitments and will be important to sustaining T&T’s LNG and petrochemical industries,” the release explained.

David Campbell, bpTT president said: “First gas from Cassia C is an important milestone for bp in Trinidad and Tobago. This first offshore compression facility will allow us to unlock new resources and bring much-needed gas to market. I am immensely proud of the teams which have been working hard to bring this facility online.”

Ewan Drummond, bp’s senior vice-president, projects, production, and operations said: “Cassia C is a great example of bp’s resilient hydrocarbons strategy in action—providing the energy the world needs now and helping us invest in the energy transition. I would like to thank our team for their commitment in the safe execution of this project.”

The Cassia C project is an important step in bpTT’s Area Development Plan, which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources in its licensed marine acreage in Trinidad and Tobago.

“The plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximising production from bpTT’s acreage. First gas from Cassia C follows the recent sanction of the Cypre development and the execution of the gas supply agreement with the National Gas Company,” the release added.

