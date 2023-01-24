BpTT says it’s commited to T&T

Michael Daniel

bpTT’s joint venture with Woodside Energy in the Calypso deepwater area, located north east of Tobago, and the several other investments to follow, indicate that the energy company is not about to exit this country’s shores.

So said bpTT’s general manager of projects, Michael Daniel, at the company’s exploration session at its booth at the 2023 Energy Conference at Hyatt Regency on Monday.

Daniel’s response came after a member of the public said the word out in the public is that bpTT is looking to exit from this jurisdiction.

Daniel admitted that T&T is a mature basin, and while there had been a decline in the production of natural gas, much of what is being discussed by bpTT executives is about how the company is going to counteract the decline.

“We talk about the new projects, new programmes and beyond that, it’s the deepwater. There is a bright future with deepwater and the real word on the streets is the deepwater bids with the Government and negotiations are progressing about that. Lots of evidence of investments taking place so that should give the public confidence, on what we at bpTT see in terms of confidence in T&T,” he explained.

Asked what are the challenges that bpTT is having with the deepwater bid round process, vice president of subsurface Wail Shaheen, said he would not be able to comment as discussions are ongoing with the Government. Shaheen said, however, the company is known for having full expertise in developing gas in deepwater basins and it always has the supply chain on how it would work.

“So bpTT is well poised to develop any aspect of deepwater. We have more to come on the future of deepwater,” Shaheen outlined.

Speaking about how bpTT is progressing towards a low-carbon future, Daniel said there are different things the company is doing, such as reducing flaring, and looking for opportunities to reduce carbon content.

‘Low carbon

and green’

“With the new projects, we are looking at how we design to be low carbon and green. We also looking at using small-scale solar panels. There are different initiatives and it is a balancing act, but we are actually in that space looking to reduce carbon, in our existing facilities and then how we plan projects that are on the low carbon range,” Daniel remarked.

Meanwhile, at the close of yesterday’s panel discussion titled ‘Decarbonising the Caribbean Energy and Energy Petrochemical Industry’, one of the panelists, the president of National Energy Dr Vernon Paltoo, provided insight into National Energy’s plans for decarbonisation of Trinidad and Tobago.

He stated: “The hydrogen roadmap that the Prime Minister spoke about this morning is probably the most exciting concept for Trinidad and Tobago since it charts the course for the country for the next 40 years.”

Paltoo added that all the projects and measures that are planned and ongoing are to get us to the ultimate goal of a hydrogen economy.

He boasted that starting with the end in mind, allows the country to put all the pieces together and set relevant targets to help the country achieve the goal of decabonisation.

