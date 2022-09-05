In a news release yesterday, bpTT said the rig will be proceeding to the Mango drilling site, situated approximately 48 kilometres off Galeota Point on Trinidad’s south-east coast, to commence its drilling programme in early October.
“This drilling programme, inclusive of both development and exploration drilling, is key for bpTT to continue to find and develop small pools of resources within the Columbus Basin. The first phase of the drilling programme will involve development drilling of three wells in the Mango field and one well in the Savonette field,” the release stated.
BP said if this drilling phase is successful, these gas resources will be processed through the existing Mango and Savonette production platforms and could add production in late 2022/early 2023, while the second phase of the drilling programme includes the potential for three additional wells in the Angelin field and this phase is currently progressing through the sanction process.