BpTT said yesterday that its Cassia C development is progressing towards delivering first gas in the fourth quarter of this year.
In a news release yesterday, the energy company said the platform is currently in its final commissioning phase which is the last phase before achieving first gas.
Project general manager, Trinidad, Michael Daniel said: “It’s great to see Cassia C progressing through this last phase of delivery. Natural gas from the Cassia compression project is important to bpTT and Trinidad and Tobago and our business is working hard to bring the facility online.
“Offshore compression represents a new challenge for our business in Trinidad and Tobago and it’s exciting to be able to use this approach to access more of our gas resources.”
Cassia C is bpTT’s first offshore compression platform and will be its biggest facility to date.
The facility will enable bpTT to access and produce low pressure gas resources from the Greater Cassia Area. Cassia C will be bpTT’s 16th offshore facility and will connect to the existing Cassia hub which lies approximately 57 kilometres miles off Trinidad’s southeast coast.
Gas production from the Greater Cassia Area will be routed to the Cassia C platform for compression before being transported via the adjacent existing Cassia B platform.
Production from Cassia C is expected to be about 200-300 million standard cubic feet a day (MMSCFD). Production will go towards meeting bpTT’s natural gas supply commitments.
The Cassia Compression project fits into bpTT’s area development plan which outlines the direction and pace of the company’s activities to develop hydrocarbon resources.
The company said the plan includes a combination of exploration, development projects and activities focused on maximising production from bpTT’s acreage. The plan focuses on continued investment in natural gas which will continue to play an important role in the energy transition as the world shifts to cleaner energy sources.
The jacket, or stand, was built at TOFCO (Trinidad Offshore Fabricators) and installed in 2020, while the topside was built in Altamira, Mexico and was installed in 2021.
The platform reached mechanical completion in April of this year, which means that all of the components have been installed and ready for the commissioning phase.