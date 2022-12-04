bpTT to invest US$800m in T&T next year

BP is expected to invest approximately US$800 million into Trinidad and Tobago in 2023, according to bpTT president David Campbell.
Speaking Friday to the media at a luncheon at bpTT’s box located at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Campbell said the company invested about US$3.4 billion in T&T between 2018 and 2022.
Giving an overview as to how important T&T is to BP global, Campbell noted that the investment has gone into projects including:
—Matapal — which achieved its first gas in 2021
—Cassia C — just announced 1st gas.
The energy company is also investing in projects that do not add to production but that are critical to maintaining a business fit for the future, Campbell said.
“These include renewing our infrastructure such as replacing two of our key pipelines, our 12-inch pipeline that brings all of our liquids to our Galeota terminal for processing and our 6-inch pipeline that connects our Beachfield facility to the Galeota terminal. We have also upgraded our Beachfield gas-receiving facilities and built new liquid processing facilities at the Galeota terminal.
“We are making these investments to be able to safely produce gas for decades to come,” the executive highlighted.
More recently, he said, bpTT spudded the first of four wells of its current drilling programme on the small pools in the Mango and Savonette fields. This programme targets resources close to existing platforms and, once successful, bpTT will be able to bring on production by the end of this year and into early 2023.
“We have also made significant progress on T&T’s first commercial scale solar project with our partners Lightsource BP and Shell and we hope in the near future to be able to take a final investment decision on the project and move forward with construction,” Campbell stated.
So what is in store for next year? Campbell, who has led bpTT for about two months, said the company will be progressing its Cypre project.
“This will move into the execute stage and will include seven wells and subsea trees tied back into bpTT’s existing Juniper platform via two new 14-kilometre flexible flowlines.
Drilling is due to commence in 2023 and first gas from the facility is expected in 2025. We will complete drilling on our existing small pools programme and are evaluating opportunities to add additional drilling prospects to the programme,” Campbell noted.
He said the energy company hopes to start construction on renewable energy project as it continues to work on reducing its carbon footprint.
He said the company looks forward to completing negotiations following the deepwater bid round and hopes to sign new production sharing agreements with the government to continue our exploration efforts in the deep-water.
“Further out, among the prospects we will be looking to progress are Ginger and Coconut. We announced our Ginger discovery in 2019. It’s important to note that these have not yet moved into our project approval process.”