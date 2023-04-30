Break free of the two old, bankrupt parties

Workers must take disciplined mass action to defend their interests, said Movement for Social Justice political leader David Abdulah as the labour movement marks May Day today.
May Day commemorates the historic struggles and gains made by workers and the labour movement and is observed on May 1 annually.
In a statement released by the MSJ yesterday, Abdulah stated that workers throughout the region were in a “very precarious”, position as a result of an increasing cost of living, rising food prices and a loss of jobs.
Between 2021 and 2023, the statement said, food prices have increased by 25 per cent, and transportation costs within the same period, increased by 18 per cent. “The majority of workers spend most of their earnings on food and transport so when these prices have gone up by such huge amounts, workers and poor people suffer.”
Citing recent retrenchments, it said young people with qualifications were unable to find jobs and were choosing to leave the country.
Additionally, the statement says Trade Unions were under attack by the current administration.
“This People’s National Movement (PNM) government has been engaged in a systematic attack against organised labour as evidenced by closures…Their agenda is to have very weak or no trade unions at all, all the better for the economic elites to increase their wealth and income.
“The PNM government in almost eight years in office has not reformed a single piece of labour legislation. All they have done is to hold consultations–exercises in ole talk and mamaguy. They do not care about the well-being of workers, whether it is health and safety at the workplace or protecting workers’ severance pay and other benefits when companies close,” the MSJ said. With reference to labour movements occurring in Europe and the US, the MSJ said militant action by workers is not something of the past. It said the mass action by workers was the most important tool in their defence.
In recognition of May Day, the statement said the MSJ continues to stand in solidarity with the labour movement. Additionally, it would repeat its call for a “revolution of the mind”.
“Workers need to break free of their allegiance to the two old, bankrupt parliamentary parties since both those parties have maintained the status quo of anti-worker and backward labour laws and an economic system that benefits the few elites while pauperising the working class and poor,” it said.
The MSJ urged the movement to continue to defend workers and their livelihoods through disciplined mass actions. In addition, it announced a campaign of raising consciousness aimed to educate and inform unorganised workers, to be launched in the coming days.
May Day, also known as International Workers Day, will be celebrated by the Trade Union Movement in San Fernando from as early as 9 .a.m. in commemoration of the worldwide contribution of workers. This year’s theme of “People’s Power, People Matter!”
A workers’ march from the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union Head Office at Circular Road to Harris Promenade is scheduled and will include statements from various trade union leaders and Joint Trade Union Movement President Ancil Roget.