An investment of $500,000 was spent to launch the new Breeze dilutable liquid laundry detergent, according to Unilever category manager Alanna Ramjattan.
Ramjattan was speaking to the Express following the launch last week of the Breeze dilutable at the Brix Hotel. Unilever Caribbean Ltd manufactures the product.
Ramjattan said the $500,000 was invested in the product to ensure the consumers know how to use it, what the savings are and, most importantly, what is the environmental impact.
“This product will make liquid detergent available to all consumers. Brands that can be more expensive exclude consumers from choosing a liquid product and now we have fast-tracked consumers to move forward by choosing a liquid laundry that is not just affordable but good for their clothing.
“I expect that the idea of dilution will cross categories so we should start seeing dilution elsewhere. This means getting a concentrate and using your own water at home, not just for home-care brands like CIF but for personal care brands like Dove in the future. So this is very critical,” she emphasised.
During the launch, the category manager said the new dilutable liquid comes in a 500ml container and can be added to 2.5 L of water, enough for 60 washes.
Ramjattan assured that even with the diluted formula, Breeze would not lose retention of the colour, density, texture, smell and performance.
“At $39.99 you end up paying approximately 67 cents per load,” she said. Giving an update on how Unilever has been adapting during the pandemic, managing director of Unilever Caribbean Ltd Jean-Marc Mouttet said the company had to change its business model.
“However, our presence is going to continue, our listing on the local stock market is going to continue. But the market may now be a bit more focused in tapping into the technologies, and the world economies and cost of sales and so forth and we will bring those savings into Trinidad and Tobago. So we are going to continue to be here, but more in terms of a distribution, marketing, sales, and supply chain organisation. Our presence here will continue. We are here to stay,” Mouttet stressed.
On the issue of the 119 workers being sent home, as all manufacturing and production operations in Trinidad will cease later on this year, Mouttet said the company is currently in a consultation process together with the recognised majority trade union, the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU).
“This is the culmination of decisions which were made internationally in terms of the sale of our spreads business. So what we did was we entered into a reverse manufacturing agreement with the owner and that actually expires at the end of this year so that’s basically what it is. It’s a business we no longer own,” Mouttet explained.
He added that the company noted that it carefully considered the impact of these business decisions on its people, and their livelihoods—and is committed to supporting them during this challenging time.