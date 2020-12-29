Bring US$ only for imported cargoes

WITH four cargo shipping lines announcing that come January 17, 2021, all freight charges for goods imported into Trinidad must be paid in US dollars, the business community is bracing for the negative impact that decision will have on imports and exports and are even calling for local importers to temporarily boycott these shipping lines.
The four container liners that indicated last week they will no longer be accepting freight payment in TT dollars are King Ocean, Tropical Shipping, Seaboard Marine (Trinidad) Ltd, and Crowley Trinidad Ltd.
Questioned as to what percentage of T&T’s imports of containers from the US are controlled by the four shipping companies, president of the Shipping Association of T&T, Garry Dalla Costa said approximately 90 per cent.
Owner of Trinidad Block Company Limited and Fyzabad Chamber president, Clint Arjoon told Express Business the requirement that customers should pay freight costs in US dollars would create difficulty for businesses importing goods.
However, Arjoon said the CEO of one container line, International Shipping Ltd, indicated to him via e-mail that they were not in the agreement with the stance the other shipping lines took and would continue to accept payments in TT dollars as the company is aware of how hard it is to obtain US dollars locally.
He is hoping that other local importers speak up about the situation and place some pressure on the shipping lines, by, for example, boycotting them in the expectation that that will cause the shipping companies to reconsider.
Arjoon explained that this new policy will cause a delay in the clearing of containers, as accessing US dollars through the banks is going to be a task. Foreign exchange has been an increasingly dire problem for more than five years.
“I don’t think people understand the severity of this situation because when the importer passes on the additional cost to the retailer or wholesaler, it would result in the consumer paying more. I am suggesting to the four container lines, who will only be accepting US dollars, that the agents can take importers’ local credit card, which is an international card and charge them in US. To go and physically get US from the banks will be painstaking,” Arjoon said.
Coordinator of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers, Jai Leladharsingh said the US dollars are already a scarce commodity, especially for importers and manufacturers.
“Placing this additional burden on businesses will result in possible closures and a rapidly shrinking private sector. If these companies are operating in both Trinidad and Tobago, why are they not accepting our legal currency. This is very disconcerting and disrespectful.”
Leladharsingh is calling on the Government to intervene in this matter.
Dalla Costa said local agents have been accepting TT dollars as freight payment, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to convert to US dollars to remit to the principals.
“The local agents are now holding millions on behalf of the lines. Unless this matter is addressed urgently, the lines really do not have much of a choice but to insist on US payment. The TT dollar cannot even be used to purchase fuel for their vessels as the local oil companies would like payment in US dollars.”
Dalla Costa also said there is a situation where local companies that supply services to foreign vessels are asking for payment in US dollars.
“Down the line I can see further problems where the volume of containers being imported will be reduced. This will have the effect of increasing the unit price of importing a container.”
In terms of an importer bringing in clothes from Miami or New York, in a container, he said the new policy should not affect it, as the clothes being bought already have to be purchased in US dollars.
The Shipping Association president said it will be meeting with the various affected stakeholders, and the association will also be requesting a meeting with the Minister of Finance to discuss what their options are going forward.
What is the law?
The Central Bank Act, at Section 21, states:
“(1) The currency of Trinidad and Tobago are the notes and coins issued by the Bank under this Act.
(2) The Bank has the sole right to issue notes and coins in Trinidad and Tobago and such notes and coins are legal tender in Trinidad and Tobago.”
So the TT dollar is legal tender in T&T. But what is legal tender?
Legal tender is anything recognised by law as a means to settle a public or private debt or meet a financial obligation, including tax payments, contracts, and legal fines or damages. The national currency is legal tender in practically every country. A creditor is legally obligated to accept legal tender toward repayment of a debt. Legal tender is established by a statute which specifies the thing to be used as legal tender and the institution that is authorised to produce and issue it to the public, such as the US Treasury in the United States and the Royal Canadian Mint in Canada. Source: Investopedia
Is it legal to accept or demand US dollars to settle an obligation?
T&T’s Exchange Control Act, at Section 6, states: “Except with the permission of the Bank, no person (other than an authorised dealer) shall in Trinidad and Tobago, buy or borrow any gold or foreign currency from, or sell or lend any gold or foreign currency to, any person other than an authorised dealer.”
But the Central Bank has refused to criminalise the trade in US dollars outside of the authorised dealers. Such trade goes on openly with many shopkeepers across the country advertising on their shop windows at what price they are prepared to accept US dollars.