Bringing innovation to cake mixes

IF YOU enjoy eating products made from all-purpose flour, why not try a healthier alternative?
Kevon Singh is the founder and owner of Health Mix, a company that develops and produces cake mixes utilising healthier flour substitutes. One of the main ingredients in his cake mixes is peewah flour. Peewah or peach palm, as it’s called in Brazil and other parts of Central and South America, can reach ten to 20 metres in height. It also comes in two varieties, one containing a tiny black seed and the seedless peewah also called Kerekel.
At 23, Singh has a BSc in Information Technology and an MSc in Innovation, Manufacturing Management, and Entrepreneurship. He recently started his PhD in biomedical engineering. He has worked with several local food manufacturers and facilities. While Singh is not a chef, he definitely knows his way around the kitchen. Crediting his mother, Susan, for keeping meals nutritious and flavourful, Singh decided to forge his own path of creating healthy products on a larger scale.
With the recent price increase of white flour and by-products of white flour, Singh’s effort to create a healthier flour alternative is timely.
He said our society has been plagued with several lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension.
“I wanted to take one of the unhealthiest food items currently available in local supermarkets and make a healthy version as best as possible while still being delicious to our consumers.
“Based on initial research, we found that traditional box cake mixes are high in sugar, salt, fat, and carbohydrates, and there were no local alternatives for a healthier option. I decided to work on developing a low-calorie cake mix that has 5x less salt, more than 6x less fat, half the amount of sugar than the traditional brands, and contains 25 per cent calcium in each slice, which is close to the amount found in a glass of milk.”
Singh, who resides in Couva, told the Express Business how the concept for the peewah flour came about.
He said, “I am a postgraduate of University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), and currently the owner of Health Mix.”
Health Mix became a registered company in 2020.
Singh said, “I was looking at alternative flour that is highly nutritious in my MSc Programme at UTT. With the help of the president of UTT, Prof Prakash Persad, we realised peewah is highly nutritious and can make flour. With this information, I partnered with Cariri and developed a thesis to understand which food item peewah flour can work with to provide maximum benefit to our end-consumer.”
Health Mix showcased its cake mixes at PriceSmart last October. The cake mixes come in two flavours, chocolate and vanilla, and retail for $40. The chocolate cake mix, which includes almond flour, is made locally from natural cocoa powder, while the vanilla cake mix has pure vanilla powder from the United States. As stated on the packaging, they both contain peewah flour and have no artificial flavours, colours, or preservatives.
Singh said, “I realised the impact unhealthy food and beverages have on citizens, and I wanted to make a difference. Making a food item healthy is quite easy but making it also taste good is difficult. I wanted to diminish the stigma by producing one of the healthiest products in its category while still tasting as good or even better than existing cake mix brands. We started working on this idea in late 2018. It took us around three years to perform data collection and review results for the potential of the product locally.”
When it comes to the taste and texture, Singh says it is very similar to the traditional brands on the market.
He said, “Although peewah is a tropical fruit that can be quite costly throughout the year, it is one of the healthiest flours currently in the market.”
The cake mix has a shelf life of about one year.
“Some popular health benefits of peewah to the body include it is a good source of energy. It assists in growth, and the fruit is rich in vitamin A and C, so it supports vision, boosts immunity, and protects the skin,” Singh said.
He says his team at Health Mix will expand its range of products on the market soon.
“I partnered with a team of chemists to develop a 2000ml anti-bacterial dish-washing liquid. It will retail for around $34.99. We also have other healthy food items currently in research and will be launched later in the year,” said Singh, whose company website is www.healthmixtt.com.