Britain looks to expand trade, investment links with region

ELEVEN months after Britain actually left the European Union (Brexit), the United Kingdom (UK)is seeking to strengthen its trade and investment relationship with the Caribbean and Latin America by building on its 2019 Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).
For Jonathan Knott, the UK’s Trade Commissioner to Latin America and the Caribbean, the process is simple--introducing British companies to Caribbean companies with similar interests that are seeking foreign partnerships.
“I think part of my role is a little bit like a dating agency. To put people together. Not all of those partnerships will work,” he said.
Knott spoke to Express Business last Saturday at the end of a two-day visit to the country. Prior to coming to T&T, he had visited Barbados.
He said following Brexit, there is a renewed focus in the UK on Latin America and the Caribbean. And that’s where the enhanced partnership agreement between the UK and the Cariforum countries comes into play.
“And the reason this is attractive is because this agreement should make it so much easier for our businesses to work together, to find partnerships, to find people to buy from and to sell to,” he said.
His job is to increase flows of trade and investment between the UK and Latin America and the Caribbean.
He manages a team of 170 people based in embassies and High Commissions right across the region.
He noted that British companies don’t think nearly enough about this part of the world when they’re looking for partners or opportunities.
“So overall, our levels of trade are much lower than I think they should be, even with nothing else changing. But when you start changing, you start introducing better ways to do business, easier ways to do business, and actually accelerate that even more,” he said.
The EPA
The EPA states that there are no tariffs to export or sell goods to the UK.
“And similarly, we’ll reduce tariffs for British companies who are interested in finding partners doing business here in the Caribbean,” he said
“This isn’t just about tariffs. It’s also about trade facilitation. It’s really important that it’s as easy as possible for businesses to work with each other. So those are the first two things which, as the Trade Commissioner, I’m super happy about British business. And that’s a process. So we’ve signed the agreement, we need everybody to ratify it and then each of the members who have signed up to it, then need to make the changes that they have undertaken to make. We’re a little ahead of the game in the UK, happily because the tariffs already don’t exist. But all of the partners need to do that,” he said.
Another aspect of Knott’s job is to get both sides, the Caribbean and the UK, excited about these opportunities.
“I’m convinced on both sides that we’re not taking enough advantage of these potential relationships on both sides,” he said.
It’s the combination which makes him enthusiastic and optimistic.
“So the team here and together with colleagues in London now need to build on this and make sure that understanding where there is demand in Trinidad and Tobago, we can offer. And it’s nothing more than we can offer support from the UK, we then offer British partners. And similarly in the UK, and this will be from the T&T High Commission in London’s point of view, but they’re able to ship to make an offer to the UK so the Trinidad and Tobago products can arrive.”
And how has Covid affected those plans?
From the UK side, he explained that the UK came out of the EU at the beginning of 2021.
“Our trade with the European Union was diminishing steadily in any case, but now, as we come out of the EU, the UK needs to be a lot more active around the rest of the world in finding those partners, in doing good business. The Caribbean is absolutely no exception,” he said.
He said that trade balance doesn’t matter but rather, it’s the volume of flows that matter.
“We’re doing pretty well. But we want to do great, not just well for UK businesses, but also for Caribbean businesses. Our conviction is that the potential is there, we just need to fulfill it,” he said.
He observed that as the world begins to re-open again, it is now in a position to start looking at the future.
UK Export Finance Agency
To aid with trade, the UK is introducing an export credit guarantee agency.
He observed that up until relatively recently, the finance agency did not do a lot of work in Latin America in the Caribbean.
“But happily that’s changed. And this is part of the global element of the UK,” he said.
How does it work?
He explained that his team will have specialised people “making those offers to local governments or local companies, and essentially what that does is to make the financing of deals easier and cheaper by taking risk out of them because the British government, through this agency, will guarantee the loans.
He explained that if a deal is not “financially quite there, they’ll make that feasible, they’ll make that attractive.”
“The rates they offer are internationally very competitive and they have an appetite to work in Trinidad. They want to work, particularly around the greening agenda. So clean growth is one of the priorities they really want to push. I said before they share the philosophy that trade needs to help development as well. So I think that combination of hopefully making finance easier, again, is going to enable the potential partnerships to come to fruition,” he said.
Opportunities
For the big impact areas, he counts energy, cybersecurity and health among the areas where partnerships can evolve.
To this end, he held meetings with the Minister of National Security and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.
In particular, as T&T prepares the energy sector for its transition, Knott said there are many companies in the UK that are able to support and enable that transition to happen.
He observed that all countries have made commitments at COP26 on the green agenda.
“I think when it comes to Trinidad and Tobago, in the meetings that I’ve had, it is about using the natural gas as a transition fuel but only as a transition fuel. That’s not the answer that gets us from a bad place to a good place. But talking about alternatives, whether it’s solar, whether it’s wind, whether it’s biomass, whether it’s waste to energy, whether it’s hydrogen, as well as cracking water and the technology that needs it. We’ve been talking about the opportunity that Trinidad as an energy hub already has in that new world of renewables, and frankly, how positive if we’re able to support you,” he said.
Date of release:
29 October 2021;
Total trade in goods and services (exports plus imports) between the UK and Trinidad and Tobago was £425 million in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021, a decrease of 0.7% or £3 million from the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020. Of this £425 million:
• Total UK exports to Trinidad and Tobago amounted to £297 million in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (an increase of 23.8% or £57 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020);
• Total UK imports from Trinidad and Tobago amounted to £128 million in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 (a decrease of 31.9% or £60 million compared to the four quarters to the end of Q2 2020). Trinidad and Tobago was the UK’s 100th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q2 2021 accounting for less than 0.1% of total UK trade.
In 2019, the outward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) from the UK in Trinidad and Tobago is not available due to data disclosure. In 2019, the inward stock of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the UK from Trinidad and Tobago was less than £1 million.