ALL EMPLOYEES of the AS Bryden group, one of T&T’s largest importers and distributors, will have an opportunity to acquire shares in the company, 60 per cent shareholding of which was acquired by Jamaica’s manufacturing and distribution giant, Seprod Ltd, in a deal that closed on June 6, 2022.
Some 1,236,009 shares in Bryden are being sold to the Bryden employees at a price of US$4.37 or TT$30.59 a share. The Bryden employees “may pay the invitation price either in US$ or in TT$ equivalent of the US$ invitation price,” according to the information memorandum for the offer of shares.
The shares are also being offered to eligible investors, who are defined in the information memorandum as being investors resident in Jamaica, “but for avoidance of doubt excludes investors resident in Trinidad and Tobago except for eligible employees.” The shares are being sold to investors resident in Jamaica only in US dollars.
Of the 1,236,009 shares that are being offered for sale, some 430,000 shares are being reserved for the employees of the Bryden group.
If any of the 430,000 shares in the reserve pool are not acquired by the Bryden employees, those shares will be made available to the eligible investors, (resident in Jamaica).
The shares are being sold by Michael Subratie, Caribprop Ltd and Curmudgeon Ltd. Subratie is the chief operating officer/ director of the Musson Group, which owns a controlling interest in Seprod. Subratie is also a director of the Seprod group of companies.
The acquisition of AS Bryden and Sons Holding Ltd was structured so that Seprod purchased 60 per cent of the T&T company and certain executives and directors of Seprod and Musson acquired 40 per cent.
Subratie, Caribprop Ltd and Curmudgeon Ltd are described as existing shareholder in the information memorandum and own 1,000,000 shares, 2,000,000 and 1,000,000 shares respectively. Some 812,668 of the shares being sold to the AS Bryden employees and the eligible investors resident in Jamaica are coming from Subratie’s shares.
The US$5,401,361 consideration from the sale of the 1,236,009 shares will go to the selling shareholders—Subratie, Caribprop Ltd and Curmudgeon Ltd.
The price of the Bryden shares acquired Subratie, Caribprop Ltd and Curmudgeon Ltd could not be established yesterday.
The information memorandum states that the document “is not intended for general circulation in Trinidad and Tobago, other than to eligible employees to whom the Company has delivered a copy of this memorandum.
“The Invitation is intended to be a limited invitation by the selling shareholders and does not constitute a ‘distribution’ for the purposes of the Securities Act Chapter 83:02 of the Laws of Trinidad (the ‘TT Securities Act’), such that the invitation is exempt from the requirements of Sections 61(1), 62(1) and 73 of the TT Securities Act.”
The invitation opened on October 3 and closes on October 31, 2022.
Micon
Employees of Micon Marketing will also be able to acquire the AS Bryden shares being offered for sale.
Within the last ten years, Micon was acquired by the Musson group, which is the parent company of Seprod.
According to the information memorandum, on August 30, 2022, Bryden entered into an agreement to acquire Micon Holdings in an all-stock transaction.
Micon is described as a mid-sized distributor of consumer of fast-moving consumer goods in T&T. The company represents global brands in T&T including Nestle, Supligen, Endura Malt, Unilever,Suntory, Lucozade, Ribena, Welch’s, and Gold Seal Flour.
Micon has annual revenues of approximately US$46 million, and has 170 employees, according to the information memorandum
“As part of the acquisition, the company (AS Bryden) has entered into subscription agreements for newly issued ordinary shares with the shareholders of Micon by which the company has agreed to issue to the Micon Shareholders 4,322,767 ordinary shares in exchange for the Micon shareholders surrendering 100 per cent of their respective shares in Micon in favour of the company.”