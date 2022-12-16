AS Bryden has opened its first Whisky Store at C3 Centre, San Fernando, in time for the Christmas season.
The Whisky Store is a pop-up store that will be open until December 31 and represents the first of its kind in Trinidad and Tobago.
Customers can explore a range of premium and luxurious brands, including Johnnie Walker, Buchanan’s, Old Parr, Talisker, The Singleton and other blended and single malt whiskies. Limited-edition items are also available at the store, inclusive of the new Johnnie Walker Black Sherry Finish,
Daylene Raghoobar-Nandlal, AS Bryden marketing manager, at the launch last Friday, said: “Whisky is one of the top gifts people buy for their loved ones at Christmas. As a special touch, customers can have the bottles they purchase personally engraved and gift wrapped, as well as enjoy an interactive quiz station to discover their perfect whisky flavour profile.”
Raghoobar-Nandlal added that after December 31 a decision will be made on its future.
Also speaking was Zindzi-Renee Williams, brand manager, who said the company is very excited to bring this concept to life and offer a unique and engaging retail experience during the Christmas gifting season.
When asked by the Express if AS Bryden had any plans in opening up other pop-up stores in other areas, Williams said the company did not have any immediate plans to open up more stores such as this one.
The most expensive item that can be found at the Whisky Store is the Johnnie Walker King George V 750ml which is $4,553.50, followed by the Johnnie Walker Blue, which is priced at $2,493.