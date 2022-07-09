Bryden promotes two women to top posts

CHIEF Executive Officer (Ag) of the Bryden Group of Companies Richard Pandohie on Friday announced two new board and management appointments, which took effect on June 30, 2022.

Pandohie, who also serves as CEO of the Seprod Group, of which Bryden is a member company, said: “These appointments strengthen the composition of our leadership and will add exceptional capability and knowledge as we move forward to deliver on our growth strategy.”