Bryden promotes two women to top posts

CHIEF Executive Officer (Ag) of the Bryden Group of Companies Richard Pandohie on Friday announced two new board and management appointments, which took effect on June 30, 2022.
Pandohie, who also serves as CEO of the Seprod Group, of which Bryden is a member company, said: “These appointments strengthen the composition of our leadership and will add exceptional capability and knowledge as we move forward to deliver on our growth strategy.”
Bernadette Sammy has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer of the Bryden Group. In a news release announcing the appointments, Bryden described Sammy as “a respected senior finance and accounting professional”, who joined the company in 2020 as financial controller and later assumed the role of director of finance with AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad).
“As CFO Ms Sammy will serve as a trusted adviser to the Group CEO and the executive team and will have responsibility and oversight for corporate financing, budget management, taxes, controls, risk management and governance across the Bryden Group.”
Tiffany Reid now holds the position of group head of human resources (HR). She has been a member of the Bryden team for over 12 years, starting as HR manager for AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad) and progressing up to general manager HR. As group head of HR, Reid will serve as consulting partner to the organisation’s business leaders, with responsibility for the development and execution of a comprehensive, mission-driven, human resource strategy, and will have direct oversight and direction of the human resource function across the Bryden Group.
On May 4, 2022, Seprod Ltd, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange, announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire AS Bryden & Sons Holdings. The acquisition was completed on June 6, 2022, creating the leading integrated manufacturing and distribution group in the Caribbean.
Seprod has not disclosed how much it paid the shareholders of the Bryden holding company to acquire it.
In announcing the acquisition of Bryden, Seprod said the combination of the two companies would have close to 3,000 employees and annual revenues projected to be in excess of US$500 million.
The enlarged company will serve the world’s leading food, pharmaceutical, premium beverage, hardware and industrial companies, with an expanded portfolio of their own manufactured brands, Seprod said in its May 4 news release.
About Bryden
AS Bryden & Sons Holdings is a leading consumer products distributor in Trinidad. It is also one of the largest privately owned businesses in Trinidad.
AS Bryden distributes food, pharmaceuticals, hardware, housewares and industrial equipment, operating through three principal subsidiaries, AS Bryden & Sons (Trinidad), Bryden pi Ltd and FT Farfan Ltd.
About Seprod
Seprod is one of the largest food-manufacturing, distribution and agribusiness groups in the region.
Seprod’s manufacturing base spans oils and margarine, wheat and corn milling, integrated dairy and biscuits and snacks.
In its dairy business, Seprod produces a range of milk, sweet condensed milk, meal replacement products and juices through its vertically integrated operations at three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Serge Island Farms Ltd, Serge Island Diaries and Musson International Dairies Ltd.
Seprod owns well-known dairy brands including Supligen, which it acquired globally from Nestle in 2016.
Seprod produces edible oils and margarine under the Chiffon and Lider brands. Seprod’s milling operations are a joint venture with Seaboard Corporation.
In its biscuit business, Seprod is one of two factories globally that produces the iconic Ovaltine biscuit under licence from Twinings.
In its distribution business, Seprod is a proud partner to many leading multinational and regional food and pharmaceutical companies. Seprod has decades-long relationships with global consumer products companies, including Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, Goya, Post, Brunswick, Pfizer, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Wyeth and PA Benjamins.
Seprod is a member of the Musson Group, which is a diversified holding company that owns controlling stakes in a number of public and private companies in the Caribbean and Central America across distribution, manufacturing, insurance, information technology, logistics and real estate. Musson’s subsidiaries include Seprod, Productive Business Solutions Ltd, General Accident Insurance Company (Jamaica), T Geddes Grant Distributors, Interlinc Group, Canopy Insurance Company Jamaica and Felton Ltd.
In Trinidad, Musson’s owns General Accident Insurance Company (Trinidad and Tobago), Interlinc Ltd, Musson International Dairies T&T Ltd and PBS Technologies Ltd (formerly Massy Technologies) which it acquired from the Massy Group in 2020.