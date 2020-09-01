THE Covid-19 pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) right in the middle of its 2020 fiscal year, forcing businesses to rethink their annual plans and the Government to look at immediate and short-term measures to address this critical health event. As part of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s (T&T Chamber) ongoing advocacy for solutions to foster growth of the private sector, we have submitted national budget recommendations for the next fiscal year.
The T&T Chamber recognises that given the economic challenges that lie ahead, the Government has an unenviable task in preparing the 2021 Budget. We believe that deeper collaboration will be needed among the Government, private sector and labour if we are to successfully navigate the next 12 months. Among the T&T Chamber’s recommendations, two key themes as outlined in the Government’s Vision 2030 Goals are of critical importance, namely: delivering good governance and service excellence and building globally competitive businesses.
According to the Vision 2030 document, our governance structures determine how we live and our democratic institutions should operate on the principles of transparency, value for money, accountability, equity, morality and integrity in public life, all necessary for achieving social stability and economic progress.
In ensuring value for money and accountability, the Chamber continues to advocate for the full proclamation of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act. In the current economic environment, the government must be particularly careful to spend wisely. Part of spending wisely will include proper asset maintenance programmes – buildings and infrastructure. It is therefore crucial that the Act be fully proclaimed.
A prerequisite to working collaboratively is having access to data so that both public and private entities will be better equipped to make sound decisions. A National Statistical Institute Bill, introduced in 2018 and in 2019 was referred to and remains at a Joint Select Committee. Efforts to finalise and implement a modern and powerful national statistical institute need to prioritised in the upcoming fiscal and parliamentary year. Institutional strengthening of our tax administration system is also required to ensure accountability, transparency and fairness. A stringent monitoring system is needed to ensure that all businesses and citizens pay the accurate taxes based on the income period without exception. The T&T Chamber views the implementation of the Revenue Authority as critical to modernising and improving the administration of Value Added Tax, Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and Corporation Tax, which will also drive the efficiency of refunds. Simultaneously, in the public interest, a robust taxpayers’ bill of rights will be essential to the Authority’s success.
The Revenue Authority’s tax system is also intended to ferret out illicit trade so that compliant businesses can be competitive while increasing government’s tax revenue. The efficient processing of VAT refunds mentioned above should be a key target metric provided to the Authority.
Sound public finance and a stable macro-economic environment that minimises risks, lowers uncertainty and instills greater investor confidence are all necessary conditions to building a nation of globally competitive businesses. Promoting growth and maintaining economic stability needs to be pursued via sound monetary and fiscal policies, promoting healthy trade and balance of payments.
Prudent fiscal management has to be the hallmark of the next national budget with set fiscal debt reduction targets that are transparently reported. Gross public sector debt stood at $122 billion at the end of last year. Understandably, driven by Covid-19 measures, in the first three months of 2020, gross public sector debt increased by 6 per cent to $130 billion, amounting to 79 per cent of GDP as estimated by the Central Bank..
T&T’s economy averaged -0.3 per cent GDP growth over the last 10 years, while generating fiscal deficits. T&T has a primary fiscal deficit, which means we are borrowing to pay the interest on our existing debt, and our fiscal deficits have not been able to generate growth.
Even as economic diversification is advocated, we must still have policies in place to sustain and transform the energy sector, given its contribution in terms of GDP and foreign exchange generation. Considering the impact of lower global commodity prices, we must develop a strategy for the sustainability of this sector going forward.
The fundamental issues relate to high cost of producing natural gas and the marked gap between natural gas supply and demand. Both resulted in commercial challenges to the sector, compounded by low cost gas in the US and the fall off in demand due to Covid. The strategy should ensure that our gas value chain can produce our energy products at globally competitive prices while generating fair returns for all investors and the country.
Many entrepreneurs struggle to access funding to launch new businesses. It is accepted that institutions in the traditional banking sector are, by design, risk averse. Our country must find a way to encourage entrepreneurship and create the businesses of tomorrow. The T&T Chamber recognies that there is currently underinvestment of capital and this presents an opportunity for both private and institutional investors (who are likely to be less risk averse) to connect with innovative entrepreneurs.
As a country, we must mobilise capital to drive new investment and develop our MSMEs. We have to accelerate the attractiveness of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Market on our Stock Exchange to mobilise idle capital. There are regional examples of success.
There is an opportunity to create a micro-stock exchange with capital level under $5 million with incentives such as:
• accelerated depreciation similar to incentives available in tourism and energy sectors or
• a percentage of investment to be
expensed for tax purposes, or
• no VAT on capital expenditure and raw materials or
• no corporation tax for five years.
We have recommended a Joint Committee comprised of business service organisations, Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange and government representatives to oversee the approval of the strategic sectors. Companies must utilise a mentor approved by the committee to be paid by the company based on agreed rates. If individuals invest in an approved listing in strategic sectors targeted for development, they can claim the investment amount in the following year.
It was also recommended that incentives be granted to individuals and business to encourage those who wish to provide capital to start-up companies by way of Angel Investing. As opposed to major lending institutions, angel investors are focused on helping start-ups take their first steps, and can be exposed to more risks.
In an effort to create an enabling environment to promote local manufacturing, there should be strategies to address several components that affect our competitiveness. One consistent area has been the challenge of receiving VAT Refunds, challenges at the Ports and Customs and Excise, and under-resourced trade support agencies.
We have to improve the attractiveness of Tobago for investment by repealing the Foreign Investment Tobago Land Acquisition Order. This will encourage construction, generate employment and drive economic activity on the island. Prior to the Order, purchases by foreigners accounted for less than 3 per cent of transactions.
The T&T Chamber developed these recommendations based on feedback from our membership, whom we continuously represent. Space considerations do not permit us to share all, but by these examples and all others communicated to Government, we remain ready to collaborate to move our economy forward.