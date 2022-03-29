Building alignments to the metaverse

There is a nexus between art and cryptocurrency.
Artists are finding space to sell their digital work (non-fungible tokens or NFT’s) using the cryptocurrency, Ethereum. And they’re making money. Not cash, but crypto.
“NFT’s are a by-product of Ethereum,” said Stephanie Telemaque, the 29-year-old creative director of Creator Labs in T&T, and co-founder and creative director of Marq Studio in New York City.
In the space created by the fusion of art and crypto, Telemaque has found both fulfilment and financial freedom.
For now, she’s deep into producing her own collection of NFTs, called Renaissance Women, a project with 10,000 NFTs, next month.
But that’s just one of the many ways the artist has intertwined art into her life, she told the Express Business in an interview late last month.
She’d just returned from New York, where she spent three months and attended the conference NFT NYC with her partner Stephen Hadeed Jr, who owns Creator Labs.
She’s attuned to the shift happening in the advertising industry where she’s anchored and the crypto world, where she’s also hoping to drop anchor.
In this way, there’s also a nexus with her passions.
She observed that if you’re following global brands and their direction, they’re all heading to the metaverse.
She has spent the last year understanding the role that art will play in that future.
Creator Labs is essentially an NFT-production studio, she said.
“We help brands and artists transition into the metaverse and into the digital Web 3.0 space,” she said, of the four-member team.
Their clients vary from brands, to individuals and artists.
She explained that some spaces work for artists, while others don’t.
“Many times we would have to tell clients, let’s build your community in the traditional sense, and then we can onboard you into the crypto space,” she said.
“I have seen some brands, artists and people, who have a very large following in a traditional sense, struggle a lot in Web 3.0, because people don’t realise it’s a new community. It’s a market of people that probably would not have bought into what you’re selling before. And you have to build your footing, you have to build a new loyalty with these people. You’re not just gonna jump in and have 100,000 followers, You have to prove to these people and Web 3.0 that what you’re trying to give them is genuine, it’s authentic. It’s something that they would want. It’s a totally different experience. And actually I’ve seen some people who have very little following on Instagram and on Facebook do exceedingly well in Web 3.0. It’s flipping everything on its head,” she said.
But is it for everyone right now?
She noted that two clients, a kombucha company and a shoe company recently tried to get their business in the metaverse but she didn’t think the timing was just right as the goods are tangible things.
“I think it will be for everybody in the future. But I think right now, because it’s so early, and the amount of effort that you need to put in to build this community, in a new space, you really want to make sure that it’s aligned. You know, Stephen and I are always back and forth. He’s like, everybody should get involved. And I’m like, yes. But from my branding and advertising background, I’m like, no, it should align. It should be what you want to what you envision for your company. Synergy. Some people believe what he thinks, and some people believe what I think. But I think eventually everyone will be in the metaverse. It’s inevitable,” she said.
“Anybody who wants to be a part of it, I want to help them be a part of it,” she added.
Ultimately, the market will determine what is valuable.
“And there are people who like strange things and people who have strange interests. And if you create a following, people that definitely love the things you’re producing, they will buy it. There’s no question,” she said.
Monetising Art
An alumna of the Savannah College of Art and Design, she studied alongside Tobagoninan Sekani Solomon and creative director of BackYard Design Company, Nicholas Huggins.
At that time, she recalled that the concept of studying art direction at university level was “difficult to digest”.
“But for me, I was always definitely going to art school so I did that. I started a company in New York with my best friend (Lily Marshall) which does branding and advertising,” she said.
She observed that she was stuck in advertising and brand building.
“In the traditional sense of thinking about art, that is the area that makes money, right, and I denied my creative sense and my art production, to follow that stream that traditionally makes money. This is just societal pressure on the areas that make money so I focused on that and like I said, ignore my artistic expression,” she said.
That experience, she said, allowed her to transition into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and cryptocurrency.
She recalled getting e-mails from customers that they wanted to get into the metaverse.
“For me, it starts at the artist’s level of understanding and then goes up to the financial level of understanding,” she said.
Now she’s personally launching herself into it.
“The goal of Renaissance Women is to make a global impact through technology, while collecting art,” she said.
“Each token allows each holder to contribute to global charities that are aimed at nurturing the next generation. Through the Renaissance Women Foundation/DAO the community will be able to vote on a charity of our collective choosing, as well as donating to women-focused charities through royalties from secondary sales,” she explained.
“It’s basically just me following this journey my whole life even when people didn’t believe that it’s something to do. And now when people are, you know, getting a little more comfortable with art being on a journey,” she said.
Telemaque opined that the younger generation of artists is attracted to the nexus because of the freedom it provides, distinct from the fiat world.
“So crypto sort of opens up this space of, hey, I can actually achieve this sooner than I thought but also it brings you into a community where you feel like you belong, because that’s what the crypto community is. And then financial freedom. When you get into NFT’s, it’s about ownership and actually owning the things that you’re spending your mental energy to produce,” she said.
How do you meet skepticism?
She uses her parents- former beauty queen Rachael Thomas Telemaque and Michael Telemaque—as the perfect example. She said it was only after she and Stephen sat with her parents and explained the concept that it “hit home” for them.
“I can mint something on the blockchain and I can in perpetuity, get royalties and be rewarded for the work that I have put out,” she said.
On the issue of volatility, she responded: “Zoom out”
“If you actually look at the crypto chart, let’s say you’re looking at Bitcoin or you’re looking at Ethereum, these two different currencies, and you zoom out on the actual chart, even though it’s doing these dips daily, when you zoom out, it’s actually constantly going up. So you’re not really paying attention to the day to day fluctuations of cryptocurrency but you’re looking at it from a very far, zoomed out perspective of where this thing is going and where it’s come from, to where it is now,” she said.
For Telemaque, it’s more than just giving fulfillment but financial freedom.
It’s also an opportunity to empower women, the way former fashion designer Anya Ayoung-Chee has done with her metaverse launch.
“She’s actually bringing her fashion line into the metaverse. She’s actually working with Creator Labs on bringing her wearables into the metaverse,” she said.
She explained that as an artist, you can decide whether you are bringing a tangible utility to your project.
“Some artists will decide to say, Okay, you buy my NFT I’ll provide you with a print or it will give you access to buying my line. Some designers and artists may sell you their print or their painting, but you have a digital version and then you can have your physical version. So that’s the physical part of it and it does give you physical reward. Some people want those. And then you have a lot of people in the crypto space that don’t want the physical rewards. They just want the digital, you know, they value that token,” she explained.
So how many hats does she wear?
“Oh gosh, it’s alot but I love it,” she laughed.
“Essentially, every role that I play is the art director role which is essentially aligning an idea with the brand. If you have a client and they want to know is the metaverse the route for me, I can say, you know, it aligns, it’s perfect for your brand, this is where this should go. And also by having conversations with clients, like what do you see for your brand, then maybe the metaverse is the perfect solution. So with every role that I play, I think deciding whether something aligns with a brand is consistent. So it is a lot because it’s different streams but it’s all what I do. Is this authentic to the brand you’re trying to build and the person that you know you are and how that translates into your brand, because you are your brand if you’re the face of it,” she said.
“So I play that role in everything that I do, even though they seem different,” she said.