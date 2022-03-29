Building alignments to the metaverse

IN THE Latin America and Caribbean region, including Trinidad and Tobago, cyberattacks increased by 600 per cent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

This alarming statistic was given by Marc Asturias, vice-president of marketing and government vertical at Fortinet which is based in Sunnyvale, California, USA. Fortinet says it secures over 500,000 enterprises, providers and government organisations around the world.