Building an investment portfolio

ESTABLISHING an investment portfolio may seem to be daunting for some, but adopting a systematic approach can simplify the process. Investing is dynamic and every investment portfolio should be tailored to one’s unique situation. In this article, we outline the steps to help you structure a portfolio that best suits your needs.
Step 1: Determine the goal of your portfolio
The first step is to set your overall objective. You should have a clear idea of why you are investing and what you expect your portfolio to achieve. Common objectives include capital appreciation, income generation, principal protection or a combination thereof. Whether you would like to earn a stream of income, or to build savings for a rainy day, setting the goal of your portfolio is critical since it lays the groundwork that dictates the strategic direction of your investments. It is also important to develop a cash flow plan, where you itemise incoming and outgoing cash flows. You can then better understand your financial situation and allocate funds appropriately towards meeting your objective.
Step 2: What is your investment horizon?
This refers to the length of time that your portfolio is expected to achieve its objectives. Are you investing for the short term, medium term or long term? Maybe your portfolio has multiple horizons with different objectives associated with each. This directly impacts the level of risk you should be willing to take. A short-term goal warrants a low-risk, measured and disciplined approach. A long-term goal permits more flexibility and can withstand higher volatility since its wider timeframe accommodates changes in economic cycles that cater for recoveries in investment value.
Step 3: Evaluate your risk tolerance
Risk in this context refers to the likelihood of fluctuations in your portfolio value due to changes in financial markets. Market returns and economic conditions change frequently, which can lead to periods of superb returns followed by periods of lagging performance. Investments are susceptible to volatility swings and can move irrationally due to the amalgamation of various investor behaviours. The aim is to determine your willingness to accept risk and try to categorise your portfolio accordingly. The common risk categories are conservative, moderately aggressive and aggressive. Would you be uncomfortable if market prices suddenly declined, and investment returns are eroded? If so, you would be termed conservative. On the other hand, an aggressive investor is comfortable experiencing volatility and may opt to ride out any market turmoil.
Step 4: Execute!
Now we get to the exciting part! Here we source investments that meet the criteria highlighted previously. The major asset types are stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange traded funds. Stocks are deemed to be higher risk instruments, pay discretionary dividends and have the potential for price appreciation. Bonds provide the benefit of stable, predictable interest payments. Mutual funds and exchange traded funds allow you to be exposed to a basket of investments that span various asset types and investment styles.
Diversification is a key element that protects your portfolio from unnecessary volatility. You shouldn’t place all your eggs in one basket, and likewise, you shouldn’t place all your funds in a single instrument. Investment vehicles such as mutual funds bundle different asset classes together and allow you to achieve diversification. Your goal, risk tolerance and investment horizon work hand in hand here to craft your portfolio. If your goal is income generation along with preservation of your initial investment, your portfolio should have a higher weighting in bonds. The First Citizens Abercrombie TT$ Fixed Income Fund and the Paria US$ Monthly Fixed Income fund both provide diversified exposure to bonds. The El Tucuche Fund is another First Citizens mutual fund that may be suitable for a moderately aggressive investor. If you are aggressive with a long term horizon, then the portfolio can withstand higher allocations in stocks. The First Citizens Immortelle Income and Growth Fund is one such fund that allows you to gain exposure to both fixed income and equities while seeking to meet a dual mandate of capital appreciation and income generation, via one single investment.
Step 5: Monitor and adjust
After the portfolio is established, the monitoring process begins to ensure it is on track to meet the needs of the portfolio. Over time, investments can yield varying returns which can lead to the portfolio drifting away from its target mix. At this point, rebalancing is advisable. Rebalancing involves buying and selling investments within the portfolio in order to remain aligned to your preferences and constraints. It is important to remain well-informed with market updates and company news to be able to appreciate the various drivers of your portfolio returns. Feel free to reach out to our in-house experts at First Citizens Investment Services who can guide you through this process.
DISCLAIMER
First Citizens Bank Ltd (hereinafter “the Bank”) has prepared this report which is provided for informational purposes only and without any obligation, whether contractual or otherwise. The content of the report is subject to change without any prior notice. All opinions and estimates in the report constitute the author’s own judgment as at the date of the report. All information contained in the report that has been obtained or arrived at from sources which the Bank believes to be reliable in good faith but the Bank disclaims any warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness of the information given or the assessments made in the report and opinions expressed in the report may change without notice. The Bank disclaims any and all warranties, express or implied, including without limitation warranties of satisfactory quality and fitness for a particular purpose with respect to the information contained in the report. This report does not constitute nor is it intended as a solicitation, an offer, a recommendation to buy, hold, or sell any securities, products, service, investment or a recommendation to participate in any particular trading scheme discussed herein. The securities discussed in this report may not be suitable to all investors, therefore Investors wishing to purchase any of the securities mentioned should consult an investment adviser. The information in this report is not intended, in part or in whole, as financial advice. The information in this report shall not be used as part of any prospectus, offering memorandum or other disclosure ascribable to any issuer of securities. The use of the information in this report for the purpose of or with the effect of incorporating any such information into any disclosure intended for any investor or potential investor is not authorised.
DISCLOSURE
We, First Citizens Bank Ltd hereby state that (1) the views expressed in this Research report reflect our personal view about any or all of the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report, (2) we are a beneficial owner of securities of the issuer (3) no part of our compensation was, is or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this Research report (4) we have not acted as underwriter in the distribution of securities referred to in this Research report in the three years immediately preceding and (5) we do have a direct or indirect financial or other interest in the subject securities or issuers referred to in this Research report.