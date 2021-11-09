Building his name in insurance

Samir Baksh is the 2021 winner of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (TTAIFA) Top Male Producer.
At 29, Baksh has already carved out a name for himself in the insurance industry. The competition level is stiff within the sector and the top prize is often won by senior members of the fraternity.
The TTAIFA recently honoured virtually the best of the best in the insurance industry who are a part of its membership.
Giving more insight into the annual event, Baksh said, “All major insurance companies such as Pan American, Maritime, Guardian, Sagicor will submit the performances of their top agents to TTAIFA. The TTAIFA is an independent body established to maintain the highest code of conduct in the insurance industry and will select awardees following its criteria.
“The award I won falls under high production level. It measures the amount of new business brought in, commissions earned, and persistency.”
Originally from St James, Baksh currently resides in San Fernando.
A past pupil of Trinity College East in Trincity, Baksh later pursued studies at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), where he earned a degree in Management.
Sharing what inspired him to pursue the insurance field, Baksh said, “My parents worked in the insurance industry, and fresh out of UWI, I was introduced to a manager at Pan American and decided to give it a try.
“Winning this award came as a big surprise, and I hope to encourage the younger ones in the industry to get out there and have the grit to get it done. In this industry, it’s normally the seasoned agents copping these awards, so I hope to see more new and young faces in the upcoming years.
“I am an incorporated agent with Pan American Life Insurance. I am also an agent with Colfire, so I provide holistic insurance services by offering life and general insurance coverage to my client base. I also have my own company Fortitude Financial Services Ltd,” he said.
Baksh is also a big fan of the American business reality television show Shark Tank.
He said if he collaborates with anyone on the show it would be Mark Cuban.
“I think he is a brilliant businessman. If I could collaborate with him on a project, I would love to do it right here in Trinidad.”
Baksh said he would love to give the elderly in Trinidad an option other than the retirement homes.
“I think that the elderly will be more open to being in a home if there is concierge service based on their wants and needs. The rules are not set by the retirement home but through collaboration with the elderly. For example, there’s no one time for waking up, lunch, or dinner - it can be according to the guests, and there would be lots of recreational activities based on their abilities.”
For Baksh, he has no specific person he admires but applauds those who have stood up against the odds and have overcome their trials.
He said, “There are so many success stories that we do not hear about that deserve to be told because they can inspire those who think it is impossible to succeed due to their circumstances.”
Baksh admits his portfolio has expanded since he entered the insurance industry, and now the biggest challenge is time management.
“Currently, I am working on incorporating an agency with Colfire as well boosting my presence in the general insurance field. I am also furthering my studies through TTAIFA, and I have completed the first module in my FSCP designation this year and will be starting the second soon,” he said.
Baksh also gave credit to his partner Nadira Seepersad for helping him become the person he is today.
He said, “Nadira has played a substantial role in me getting here, and she has always said that we need to do right by our kids and set the right example for them. If I keep at least getting nominated, hopefully, they will see hard work pays off.”