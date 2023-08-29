Business and society—The path forward

I am Angie Jairam and I have been president of the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce (FCOC) for the past 16 months. FCOC is affiliated with the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers.
I have always admired persons who operated their business enterprises, be it a shop, a small grocery, a bakery, or even a fleet of trucks.
Having travelled, I could remember how fascinated I was by the successful business tycoons who led dynamic enterprises and made a positive difference in the world.
The more I read about these extraordinary men and women, the more I wanted to see if I could measure up.
I’m internationally qualified in technical medical sciences and bio medical skills, specifically medical gasses. In the US, UK, and Latin America, out of the green and at times, the snowy fields of campus and training facilities, I found other classmates just like me who feared failure and were driven to excel.
I was privileged to work alongside my contemporaries every day. Working alongside and from far and wide with them made me a better person with strong character, professional and competitive.
Influenced by an international organisation, I decided to start my own business, creating in my own way, a space for the growth of other business enterprises, hoping that out of this somewhat cluttered and disorganised system, a committed group of persons would lead the creation of a dynamic and competitive business environment.
In particular, the sustainable success and longevity of the Small and Medium Enterprises Sector (SMEs) as well as family-based businesses in Trinidad and Tobago.
These business owners are not superheroes, but they all share a common bond in serving something greater than themselves.
It is our competitive nature that ties us all together, taking managed risks to build our enterprises, create value for ourselves and build our twin island state.
The results have been mixed, with large, successful entrepreneurs emerging.
These remarkable men and women were able to transform and realign the business sector and by extension the economy, employ citizens and eventually improve our quality of life.
Oil and gas played a major role in our development and were the creators of our nation’s wealth, but not much attention was placed in developing the productive sectors - Agriculture, Services, Tourism, & High-Tech Manufacturing - to create a more competitive and economically resilient country.
Crime and Society
But how can we achieve a prosperous society and have citizens enjoy a good quality of life when we are being threatened by a high prevalence of crime and more frighteningly, murders. Illegal guns, the presence of criminal gangs, car theft, and citizens being followed and robbed when leaving the banks after conducting legitimate business. This is completely unacceptable.
During the past year, I have been wrestling with my conscience on what could be done by the business community to address this threatening crime situation.
I went back to the moral compass and value systems that my elders inculcated in me over the years.
There are many reasons for businesses to work in partnership with the security services and social landscape, as the association with government agencies and other businesses will allow us access to broader resources for community and other projects.
Secondly, even if a particular business does not have a serious victimisation problem, it can still benefit from a reduction in the local crime rate.
Thirdly, some of the most promising methods for dealing with business crime, call for strategies that are beyond the capabilities of individual businesses or even small groups of businesses.
However, community policing efforts often involve increasing police-business communication for the purpose of developing a positive relationship with the business community; these efforts can go as far as the establishment of a formal partnership.
Many of these partnerships are initiated because of a general sense that they should be in place, rather than in response to a particular problem.
This is exactly the initiative that the Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce is doing with the Fyzabad Police Station.
After much thought, and subsequent consultation, it was decided that the time has come to invest in the young people of Fyzabad.
The starting point was working with members of the The Fyzabad Police Youth Club, along with the pursuit of certain activities under the heading of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) that impact the young children and teenagers within their communities by the relevant business chambers whom are resident within the said community.
The FCOC hosted a march against crime.
The Fyzabad Cadets, The Fyzabad Police Youth Club, charitable organisations, and other community representatives played a key role.
The objectives were to bring a heightened awareness about the scourge of crime and its negative impact on businesses, residents and our youth.
The other objective was to demonstrate to the youth that there is another future to become a productive citizen and to migrate away from crime.