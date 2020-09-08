IN 2020, and after 25 years of Internet connectivity in T&T, the Government is priorisiting digitisation.

While the private sector has taken the lead, the public service has lagged.

To this end, the Government has re-branded the Ministry of Public Administration to include the addendum, “and Digital Transformation” and added TSTT’s former chief technology officer, Hassel Bacchus, an industry veteran with three decades of expertise, to help oversee the process.