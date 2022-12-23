Business groups fret over slow sales for Christmas

The commercial activity for this Christmas period is grim and worrying for the business community, business groups told the Express this week.
Speaking to the Express on Thursday, head of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran said retail businesses are worried about the low sales for Christmas.
Charran indicated that many of the chambers and businesses across the country are stating that this is the worst level of sales they have seen in the run-up to Christmas.
“Christmas sales were much better last year. There is widespread concern over what that means financially for businesses with seven public holidays before they close the year.”
Charran outlined that the effect of this when it comes to retail outside the food and drug sector is when projected sales are not realised there is low inventory turnover and goods remain on the shelves. That means the business is slow to reach break-even and even slower to attain profits at all .
“The result of slow sales and no inventory turnover is some businesses will go into the new year with losses deep within or maximising their existing overdraft limits. This will obviously impact on how retail businesses will invest their funds into the new year. It is a sad fact that many businesses will not start the new year on a sound financial footing,” Charran stressed.
He noted that businessman Derek Chin’s statement in the media that T&T is losing investment due to an out-of-control crime situation is a frank statement, as the murder rate is approaching 600 and this is unacceptable.
“More joint patrols, community policing and building trust with communities, especially depressed communities should be the order of the day. Chin did not say anything untrue. Government is failing in their duty to hold any meaningful dialogue with the business community with the aim of laying down the groundwork for a collaborative framework to be designed and executed,” Charran concluded.
And, Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce president Angie Jairam said instead of business buzzing in her community, it’s “bussing”, as the disposable incomes of many have been diminished, with unemployment a contributing factor.
Jairam acknowledged that crime has been a major blow to the businesses, many having to implement self-curfews and additional expenses on security.
“Our Government with both local and foreign investors must begin to converse in a real way. The government has to create that atmosphere and confidence in our country to attract investments,” she added.
What about 2023?
Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) president Kiran Singh asked if this period is looking grim, what is in store for the business community for 2023?
“The Central Statistical Office has indicated some growth in the non-energy sector but a slower acceleration in wholesale and retail trade.
“I would like to go on record to say as of October there has been no acceleration in fact a deceleration in retail not associated with food and beverage for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s) across the country. It is deeply worrying and however resilient we are, we are under pressure and we need a Christmas miracle ourselves,” Singh said.
He highlighted that businessmen also have to grapple with the spiralling crime situation, which will affect Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and in particular the non-oil sectors.
Singh, who is also a businessman, said the international travel advisories about Trinidad and Tobago are not positive.
“Travel advisories that advertise the level of crime and lawlessness lead to the perception of instability and foreign private sector investment as well as domestic investment will not be motivated to sink large amounts of money in areas perceived to have a high incidence of crime. Much of the crimes are being committed in our urban spaces and inner cities’ zones and this makes the case for enhanced community policing and even more joint police and army patrols nationwide,” Singh lamented.
With respect to helping the business community in the time of slow sales, he said the government will have to institute tighter inflationary controls, particularly in the food sector to reduce people’s anxiety and fear.
He noted that during the Christmas period, the reality is all businesses want to be successful.
“Once the business are successful, employees are successful. That means there is expansion for large and small businesses which means for employment and more income streams for individuals. That in turn leads to a decline in poverty particularly in urban areas outside of the major city centres and that’s where the role of the SMEs come in,” he added.