Business groups pitch ideas to Colm

WITH the budget date being announced by the Finance Minister, the business community is hoping measures will be announced to ease some of the burdens they have been facing since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2022 budget will be read by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on October 4. He made no further remarks when announcing the date in the House of Representatives yesterday.
Gabriel Faria, CEO of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, told the Express yesterday that the Chamber submitted its proposals several months ago to the Ministry of Finance and is hopeful that some of the recommendations can be implemented.
“These implementations are crucial as we look beyond the budget to deal with the challenges such as Covid-19, that Trinidad and Tobago will be living with for some time,” Faria said.
He said it is critical that the Government put measures in place to deal with the vulnerable including SME’s, restaurants and people who would have lost their jobs during the pandemic.
He noted that one of the Chamber’s recommendations to the administration is that they put in place mechanisms to mobilise the cash held by companies and individuals in the banking sector, which can be used in investments in the entrepreneurship/SME sector.
The Chamber is also hopeful that Imbert would deliver on his promise of VAT refund payments, which is long overdue, to the business community.
“The minister promised the payments in 2021 budget and we are hoping that it materialises. I estimate the payments to be in excess of $4 billion, however I’m hopeful that the minister will confirm the actual figure to business owners,” Faria added.
Also speaking on the issue, president of the Chaguanas Chamber Richie Sookhai said the issue of increases in shipping prices should be addressed in the 2022 budget, as this will mean that the cost of living would go up once again and, given the pandemic, there should be some buffering effect by the Government.
“Obviously the Government cannot change the shipping costs, but in terms of the taxes and duties to bring in goods, especially staple items. A mechanism should be put in place to ease the burden on the consumers as the economy is not where it supposed to be.”
Another matter the Government should look at, Sookhai said, is removing the taxes on CCTV cameras for business owners and persons to purchase. He said with the increased crime this should be implemented to make business owners and others feel safe in their own surroundings.
Sookhai also suggested that the administration consider making T&T a free wi-fi country as has been done in many countries.
“When a country is able to provide free wi-fi, it would in turn help the children who still have no access to internet, in a time where online schooling is being done. Making the effort to put in the infrastructure will also help business activities, along with the children,” Sookhai remarked.
Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce President Kiran Singh said diversification has to be addressed in a more comprehensive manner.
“More resources must be allocated to the agricultural sector to improve food security and agro processing as this is a foreign exchange earner, thereby reducing the demand on forex.”
Singh explained that alternative energy applications must be incentivised, especially those relating to solar power.