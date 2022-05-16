IT WAS music to the ears of the business community when Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced that $1.6 billion of the Government’s additional expenditure will go to the payment of VAT refunds for the period April to September 2022.
The announcement was made during the mid-year review by Imbert in the House of Representatives yesterday afternoon.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce in a statement yesterday said the chamber has been advocating for several years for the outstanding refunds to be paid to business owners.
It noted that the minister’s intention to settle outstanding payments to suppliers and contractors, as well as the payment of arrears to utility companies, and outstanding gratuities to public sector contract workers, would be a much-needed stimulus to the economy.
“The minister’s outlook for a reduction in the budget deficit and a reduced overall public sector debt will provide for a reduction in the debt to GDP ratio, and improved sovereign ratings, which are favourable, as they will lead to increased borrowing flexibility.
“While T&T’s economy will benefit from the increased revenues in the immediate future, the Chamber advocates for continued tight management of expenditure and a focus on diversification for future economic sustainability. We underscore the need for close attention to be paid to the more vulnerable in society,” the chamber lamented.
Cash flow
The Confederation of Regional Business Chambers said the VAT refund payments will assist businesses with cash flow for the next five months, which is good news.
“It is also heartening that the Government is committed to paying its outstanding bills to service providers such as security companies, janitorial service providers, various suppliers and rental arrears. This is a very good move on the part of the Government.”
However, the chamber said it’s time for the Government and private sector to get together to address how the country can improve the Ease of Doing Business now.
“Government, specifically the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have to devise a strategy on how to mitigate this phenomenon of global inflation and the monetary policy tools that are available to the Central Bank to assist in bring relief to citizens who are struggling with the reality of severe rises in prices,” the confederation said.
Positive direction
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) said it is heartened by the Minister of Finance’s announcement of the payment of VAT refunds in the amount of $4 billion for fiscal 2022-2023, with an injection of $1.6 billion for the period April-September 2022.
The association’s president Tricia Coosal indicated it has been advocating for these refunds for our members for some time.
“This VAT payment will assist our members, especially the SME sector, with their cash flow challenges, allowing them to purchase scarce resources and other inputs as well as invest in their manufacturing operations for the purposes of feeding the economy, manufacturing expansion, foreign exchange earnings and employment generation,” Coosal said.
She noted the introduction of the residential property tax regime to be implemented before December 31, 2022.
She said: “TTMA looks forward to opening dialogue with the Government to discuss the framework for the eventual implementation of property tax on commercial property with the goal of exemption of tax on plant and machinery.”