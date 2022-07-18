PERTURBED and “horrified” by recent brazens murders and other violent crimes, the heads of various business associations are welcoming Government’s plans to address Trinidad and Tobago’s crime crisis.
At a media conference yesterday, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley announced a plan to declare this country’s ”dramatic escalation in violent crime” a public health issue.
He said a committee will be established to come up with a plan of action, which would entail educating the youth population at various levels, with the aim of steering them away from crime and criminal activity.
President of the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said the group looked forward to seeing what fruit this plan would bear.
“Of course we are not sure until we get more detail. That will take some time to flesh out how it will work within our society constraints and the culture that we have,” he said.
Singh lamented that in the southern region, as well as in other parts of the country, the fear factor among citizens was increasing.
“When you can have man who can walk up to another in broad daylight on Broadway and shoot somebody and run away and they haven’t apprehended the man as yet, it goes to show that the police service… and we know they can’t be watchman and guard every single citizen in the country, but certainly there should be some greater attention to how these crimes are happening so brazen, not only in Port of Spain but Arima as well. San Fernando also had its share of robberies and murders within recent times,” he said.
Singh said if crime continued to increase at this current rate, “we will have a record this year in the history of the country”.
President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association Gregory Aboud said while the organisation did not want t comment on the specific crime measures announced by the Prime Minister yesterday, it acknowledged the recognition Rowley gave to the seriousness of the crime problem.
“There will be those who will take the time to examine each individual point that was raised, but I think that for the first time in a while we are seeing that there is a very realistic recognition of the extreme seriousness of this situation, especially as it involves the loss of life of countless young men for no apparent reason and also the bizarre nature of the home invasions, compound robberies, and personal attacks on streets and so on,” he stated.
“We are gratified that the Government has seen it to admit that there is a serious problem. The beginning of the solution to every problem is to admit that there is a problem, and to send no less than the Prime Minister out to represent that recognition of the seriousness and to admit to the seriousness of the problem is a heartening change in the way that the administration has been responding to the crime situation, prior to today’s press conference,” Aboud added.
Brazen murders
Pointing out that there was no quick-fix to this country’s crime problem, president of the Arima Business Association Christian Rampersad raised concerns about the brazen murders in Arima.
He said Association members were horrified by the most recent incident- the killing of Arima businessman, Luke Dalipsingh.
According to reports, the 38-year-old man, who was awaiting the birth of his first child with his wife, was at his wholesale store on Sunday morning when a car stopped outside and a masked gunman walked up to him and shot him in the head.
Dalipsingh died on the spot.
Rampersad labelled crime an epidemic in T&T and noted that just like Covid-19, everyone had to live with it.
“You cannot put a policeman on every corner. It is not feasible. Police is not the issue. This is a social issue,” Rampersad stressed.
“I have gone to people’s homes and when they go to bed at night there’s a separate gate that locks them upstairs in their rooms, so if anybody breaks in downstairs they can’t get upstairs to them. We live in a society where passing a bribe is the norm, where the public servants don’t feel they have to come to work and work and that has transcended now into the public passing a bribe to get certain things which should be easily achieved,” Rampersad said.
“We live in a society where for the last five decades the office of the Commissioner of Police has not given out Firearm Users Licences without, and I’m going to treat this boldly, a bribe being passed. We all know this. And the laws have not been amended to stop these situations from happening,” he went on.
President of the San Juan Business Association Jason Roach said the group welcomed the establishment of a committee to address the crime crisis, but believed that input on the solutions had to be widespread.
“Crime now is a psychological problem and economical problem; psychological from the standpoint of the parenting, factors that influence the mentally of our youths, what is playing on the radio, what they are exposed to in their communities, these things impact how the youths come up, in terms of understanding morality and ethics,” he pointed out.
He said the Association was willing to work with the Government to tackle the issue.