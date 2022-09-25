The business community is hoping to see road repairs, incentives to drive growth on exports, foreign investment in Tobago and crime addressed in today’s budget.
San Juan Business Association (SJBA) president Jason Roach in his budget wish list said the roads in his area are literally falling apart and the association is pleading for an increased budgetary allocation to deal with this basic need. Drainage on the Eastern Main Road in San Juan is also an issue.
“When it rains, the Eastern Main Road becomes a river. The question must also be asked, what financial injection can be explored to impact the spiralling crime situation. Every week for the last year, we have been reading about a murder in San Juan. We need to see a commitment to effect change and if the issue resides with finance to beef up national security resources, then so be it,” Roach said.
SJBA will be paying specific attention to the Government response on the following issues:
• Road repair and rehabilitation;
• VAT returns;
• Forex availability;
• Incentives to drive the growth of exports;
• Infrastructural development;
• Programmes to promote diversification;
• Price regulation on food items and basic necessities;
• National Security allocation specific to police vehicles and human resources
President of the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry & Commerce Ramon Gregorio said the chamber would like to see the Government move more towards sustainable energy sources and promoting the sale of electric vehicles rather than gas engine vehicles.
“We are now a net importer of fuel, so this move will reduce our import bill as well as reduce the Government’s payout towards the fuel subsidy. We have countries like Bonaire and Costa Rica which are 100 per cent renewable energy. The Government needs to change the mindset of the country,” said Gregorio.
He said crime is also a major factor that should be addressed.
“We would like to see more innovative use of technology in detecting violent crimes in our country. Widespread use of CCTV monitoring technology, improvement of our national lighting programme and more support for our protective services,” he highlighted.
Gregorio noted that the chamber would also like to see emphasis placed on revamping the education system, a hybrid workplace model and implementation of a national plastics collection and recycling programme.
Tobago Business Chamber chairman Martin George reiterated his calls for the immediate and unconditional repeal of the Foreign Investment Act.
“We want to encourage foreign investment, but we must do it in a structured way, making it mandatory that anyone investing in Tobago must partner at least up to ten per cent with a local Tobago-based business.”
George said the Chamber also proposes that the Government seeks to extend the CEPEP and URP programmes to create “dedicated agro-industry sections” which can serve as “organised structured government farm workers.”
