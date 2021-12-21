Business groups withdraw from CRBC

SEVEN business organisations pulled out from the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC), citing differences of opinions on important matters.
The business groups withdrawing from the CRBC are: the Arima Business Association, Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce, Couva/Point Lisas Chamber of Commerce, San Juan Business Association, Trinidad and Tobago Petroleum Dealers’ Association, the Petroleum Dealers Co-operative Society and the Sangre Grande Chamber of Commerce.
In a joint statement late on Monday, the business groups maintained that while entities with similar aims working together is a concept they supported, the chambers decided to withdraw from the CRBC as it did not align with the goals and objectives of their respective organisations.
The San Juan Business Association yesterday confirmed its withdrawal and noted that businessman Vivek Charran was no longer president and did not represent the views of SJBA.
The current president is Jason Roach.
The association listed several reasons for withdrawing from CRBC, including what it called an infringement of the SJBA constitution regarding a “conflict of interest”, the “non-approval of our board of directors regarding joining any umbrella organisation or confederation, namely CRBC” and what it described as a “flawed democratic process” in electing and appointing a chairman of CRBC.
“It is understood that such a chamber chairman should be a sitting member of a business chamber or association. It must be noted that the current chairman of CRBC does not belong to any chamber or association,” the SJBA stated.
Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Melissa Senhouse told the Express yesterday that the business groups withdrew at different times but decided to issue a joint statement to inform the public.
“The primary reason for Tunapuna chamber leaving was the absence of obtaining consent from the members of the CRBC prior to the issuing of press releases. We do believe in collaborating with organisations who have similar values and goals as our chamber,” Senhouse said.
Richie Sookhai, president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, also said while his chamber recognises the importance of a body like CRBC, under the current configuration, many chambers felt like they had lost their voice.
“We are calling for a restructuring of the CRBC and a fresh election should take place, so we can elect individuals that can not only represent each one of the chambers, but also represent Trinidad and Tobago by and large, and give the small chambers a chance to voice their opinions nationally,” Sookhai added.
However CRBC chairman Vivek Charran and vice-chairman Ricardo Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, disputed that it was a mass exodus from the confederation.
“Like all other organisations, we try to seek the widest consensus possible and there have been disagreements which the Confederation tried to manage. Nonetheless, it must be made clear that there have been no mass withdrawals from the Confederation.
“In fact, it is between 2019 and 2021 that these different Chambers have exited the Confederation at different times. So to state that there was a mass withdrawal is not completely true,” the statement said.
Charran and Mohammed said some of the successors of chamber presidents who were foundation members of the Confederation took decisions to leave for their reasons.
“However, the bigger picture here is collaboration and raising critical issues into the public space collectively to positively affect the policymakers. It is a highly unusual and strange move to put out such a press release, which is not at all called for,” Charran and Mohammed complained in the statement.
The business groups that remain in the CRBC are: Eastern Business Merchants Association, The Cunupia Business Association; Gasparillo Chamber of Commerce, the Greater San Fernando Chamber of Commerce (independent affiliate); the Penal Debe Chamber of Commerce; The Siparia Chamber of Commerce; The Fyzabad Chamber of Commerce; The Point Fortin Chamber of Commerce; The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (independent affiliate); The Tobago Chamber of Commerce, the Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago; the Retailers Association of Trinidad and Tobago.