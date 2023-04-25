The time has come for real action on the crime situation which is spiralling out of control so that citizens can feel safe once again and foreign investors remain investing in the economy.
These were some of the comments from business owners and executives of companies, who spoke to the Express Business, following the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce annual business meeting last Thursday.
Business Development Consultant Ricardo Huggins said the Government must implement measures out of the just-concluded regional symposium on violence as a public health issue.
Huggins said a plan without action is no plan and it would be deemed as another talk shop.
“Until we see some tangible action coming out from the symposium it would be hard to know how successful it was,” Huggins said.
On the topic of investors expressing concern about setting up shop in T&T due to the rampant crime situation, the business consultant gave an example of a wealthy investor who was going to collaborate and establish a business in Tobago, to build vacation homes.
Huggins said the investor had already organised to buy the land and start development when in the middle of the project he decided to cut his losses and go to another island.
“Tobago is a rich island and has so much to offer and it was sad to see an opportunity like this gone, because of crime, but it is not just a Trinidad and Tobago issue, it is a regional problem and it must be fixed,” Huggins added.
Businessman Omar Hadeed also said he knows a few investors who are no longer coming to invest because of the crime problem.
“A lot of businesses in T&T are also going to other countries to invest. There is also a concern about this country’s ability to take control of the situation and that must be addressed,” Hadeed lamented.
The First Retail group managing director, who has many foreign brands under his company, such as Victoria’s Secret, Aeropostale brand, and Bath and Body Works said the international companies would be concerned about what is happening and pay closer attention to what is taking place.
Hadeed said everyone is extremely concerned about the escalation of crime and a lot of citizens are living in fear.
“I was disappointed about the outcomes from the two-day symposium, maybe there were other outcomes that we were not privy to, but ultimately the Government and Opposition must work together as this is a situation that affects all of us. We must start to look at it holistically and fight together,” the businessman concluded.
EY Caribbean Partner Strategy and Transactions/Sustainability Lead Maria Daniel indicated that the high crime rate must be dealt with because investors would find other countries to pump their money into.
“There must be that financial motivation to get rid of crime. While I do not know personally of foreign investors deciding not to come again because of the situation, there are investors who are already here, who when they come into the country take off all their jewelry, as they are fearful of being robbed,” Daniel said.
She also highlighted that if the relevant authorities are serious about the crime they must change the social inequity.
“This is where Corporate Trinidad comes in and you have to ask why people get into crime. If someone comes out of prison, are businesses willing to hire them? We have a repeat rate of 60 per cent and it’s because we are not dealing with the situation and they are not able to be employed,” she stressed.
Senior manager commercial at Seaboard Marine Trinidad Hayden Alleyne also expressed that the crime situation is worrying and it costs companies when they have to ensure that staff is safe at all times.
Alleyne said while investment is not currently being affected, in the shipping industry, he explained that if the crime is not curbed it can happen.