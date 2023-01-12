Business owners breathe sigh of relief

A collective sigh of relief from business owners yesterday as the Prime Minister said he would not be implementing any restrictions or strict measures to curb the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
Ryan Chin, director at Dachin Group of Companies, which includes Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano and Jaxx International Grill, told the Express yesterday that he was pleased stricter measures were not implemented.
Chin said his restaurants never stopped providing hand sanitisers for guests, so that pattern will continue.
“A lot of the measures that we implemented during the pandemic have remained and a lot of our staff still wear the mask at their own will. Keeping most of the protocols is just good practice for the restaurants,” Chin explained.
Passage to Asia restaurant owner Dipchand Persad said he was quite sure the prime minister was not going to lock down once again, with the “Mother of All Carnivals” around the corner.
“What has to happen is the population needs to take care of their selves and ensure the said protocols put in place to curb the spread continues. We still have the sink outside our restaurants at Ariapita and Chaguanas. We are glad no restrictions on businesses were given like the last time, so everyone must do their part,” Persad noted.
Still recovering
MovieTowne owner Derek Chin said the cinema industry certainly could not take another lockdown and applauded the prime minister for not going in that direction.
“Most businesses are still recovering from the lockdowns and while movie-goers are coming out, it is not like it was before, as some persons are still scared to interact, and also the crime situation. The Government should also embark on a PR campaign calling on citizens to be more responsible,” Chin said.
Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) head Richie Sookhai said as a nation, everyone needs to collaboratively work together to fight this ongoing battle.
“Measures must be put in place to protect citizens of this country. For the past two years, we have seen our economy endure adversity from loss of lives to increasing unemployment, trade disruptions, decimation of the tourism industry, and even business closure. With a spike in cases once again we do not want to find ourselves in the same situation,” Sookhai noted.
Furthermore, he said the efficacy of proper community mask-wearing substantially reduces the transmission of Covid-19 by up to 70 per cent.
“With such empirical evidence, we can safely say that mask-wearing should be enforced more together with a rigorous push in our vaccination drive, as well as encouraging proper sanitary measures at home and in both the work and business places, especially with Carnival right at the horizon, all to curb the spread of the virus,” Sookhai added.
And, the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) was also pleased with the prime minister’s approach to dealing with the rise in Covid-19 cases.
However, the CRBC urged citizens to get vaccinated, get their booster shots, and ensure their protection.
Maintaining the wearing of masks and social distancing are also important steps for individuals to take, it said.
“This is the individual’s responsibility. The medical team indicated that the number of infections is increasing, and people must be more responsible. But critically important is the monitoring of visitors who are flying in our nation for Carnival and caution must be consistently applied to ensure that infection spread must be kept to a minimum,” the CRBC added.