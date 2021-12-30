Sally’s Doubles

FLASHBACK : Customers wait in line to purchase doubles from Sally’s Doubles on Independence Square, Port of Spain, in May. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Doubles and roti makers, as well as customers, worried yesterday that product prices will go up following an announced increase in the price of flour by National Flour Mills Ltd.

Several businessmen also felt an increase would impact poorer people who are already struggling with high food prices amid the pandemic.

Some customers did not support the move but felt they had no other choice.

The consensus among business people and consumers was they were “watching and waiting”.

People wondered if doubles, a cheap meal for many, would increase from $5 to as high as $10.

Another view from people in Port of Spain was that consumers would have to learn to bake and cook by force.

Some people said they would have to reduce their flour intake.

Others lamented they would not be able to afford as many potato pies, bakes or rotis as they would usually consume.

On Wednesday, the Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) said the increase in the price of flour will impact the vulnerable in society.

San Juan businessman Mahmood Hosein told the Express yesterday: “I’m watching and waiting. I have to see if it will affect the price of any other items like oil, dhal and channa. I think (NFM) could have absorbed the increase...They should not have had to pass it on to working-class people. Especially with that kind of profit they made. We are battling a pandemic. Remember flour is a basic commodity for the whole country.”

Asked how his business had fared, Hosein said: “Thank God (I am) surviving. I kept my 12 members of staff. A lot of businesses went under. Besides the increase in flour, you have electricity and water issues. We have security issues in the country. We have to get serious about management and accountability.”

Hosein said he found innovative ways to sell roti.

He said: “I did pre-packaging and sold roti skins to the groceries. It’s the only way I could have kept my staff and kept going. I thank my staff. I thank my loyal customers for their support.”

A manager at Sauce Doubles said: “We only heard about (the price increase) on Wednesday. We are still selling at $5. I knew that sooner or later flour would have gone up. Everything else went up. But I don’t think doubles will go to $10.”

She added: “My team and I have not yet discussed how we are going forward. We will have a meeting. The main ingredient in the dishes is flour. Eventually every doubles producer will have to raise it. But not as much $10.”

San Juan doubles man Araby Ali also complained about rising prices and how it might affect his business.

He said: “I don’t know how I feel. It’s not just flour. It’s channa, oil, chadon beni and pepper. Every raw material concerning doubles went up. We get channa from Mexico and Canada. When you think you raised to $6 and you will see a little profit, the price of flour went up.”

Santa Cruz caterer Elizabeth Flemming is also concerned about how NFM’s price increase will impact her.

She said: “I heard about the price increase on Wednesday night on social media. It’s ridiculous. My husband and I operate a mini-mart and a small catering business. We are in a pandemic. People don’t have money to buy food. Now you are increasing the price of flour?”

Flemming added: “I have to wait and see. I make roti to sell in the mini-mart. People order for weddings. A portion of buss-up-shot fetches $58 and dhalpuri skins $10 each. We may have to increase.”

