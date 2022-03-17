Businesses hopeful for meaningful change

Several business groups are hopeful the Cabinet reshuffle will yield results and deal with the issues affecting the citizens.
In a surprising move on Wednesday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley reshuffled his Cabinet, with a number of ministers picking up different portfolios.
Among the major changes was the switching of Faris Al-Rawi from the post of attorney general to that of Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.
Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce chief executive officer Ian De Souza, in a statement to the Express yesterday, said while the chamber was surprised at the sudden reshuffling of the Cabinet, reshuffles are not uncommon and they are comfortable with the new appointments that have been made.
With regard to the new appointments, De Souza said the development of the agricultural industry is one of the key components of the transformation of the economy, as the country seeks to eventually reduce its reliance on the energy sector as it exists today.
“Of note was the fact that there was a significant budgetary allocation to agriculture in the last budget, which signals the recognition by Government of the need for development of the sector. It is imperative that any momentum that is developing in this regard be maintained under the stewardship of Minister Kazim Hosein.”
He also noted that a long-standing challenge in the agriculture sector is the matter of the transfer of lands to former Caroni workers.
“To the extent that there may be issues of title that are impacting the transfers, it is hoped that Minister Al-Rawi would use his expertise in law in assisting Minister Hosein in bringing this matter to a close,” De Souza said.
Food security challenge
San Juan Business Association (SJBA) president Jason Roach said the reshuffle must not make citizens lose track and focus on important national issues.
“Some of these include the ongoing ‘Paria’ saga, signals to further lower the fuel subsidy in light of escalating global oil and gas prices, the inability to benefit from these points, and the appointment of a permanent chief of police.”
Roach said the association is mindful of the challenges in local government, in particular the funding of regional corporations to deliver service to varying communities.
“At the moment, regional corporations have no money to repair roads and drains in the community as well as addressing other glaring problems such as paying suppliers. With the former AG going into his new portfolio in local government as a senior member of the Government, we can only hope to get a better delivery of financing to service our community,” the SBJA head said.
On the issue of food security and the economic challenges, Roach said the country awaits significant plans and execution to make food security in the nation a priority, as ways to reduce the food import bill must be found.
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CCIC) Richie Sookhai is hopeful more legislation would be passed in a timelier manner in the Parliament to deal with the lawlessness the country is experiencing right now.
“I believe with Faris Al-Rawi being a sitting MP for San Fernando West, he should know the issues citizens are facing and deal with it from the local government aspect, despite the constraints of funding the ministry is faced with.”
Concerning new Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein, Sookhai said he does have a lot of work on his plate, such as land tenure, praedial larceny and implementing technology into agriculture, because one of the biggest problems the vendors have is the consistency of the product.