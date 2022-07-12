Businessman relaunches Chaquacabana Resort

AS Trinidad and Tobago begins to exhale from the last two years of hardship, some business owners are expanding their establishments in order to meet the entertainment and leisure demand.
One such place is Chaquacabana Resort and Beach Club, which has added The BeachPLACE, located in Chaguaramas, at the most westerly point of the island, near to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force base.
Speaking to the Express Business last Friday on the expansion, managing director of Chaguaramas Management Company Ltd, Brent Noel, said the spot that was known as the Cove and then Chaquacabana, needed to be renovated and remodeled with a more modern look to meet the needs of persons wanting to rent the space.
Noel said a boardwalk was added, the pool area was completely redone and a lounge and conference room centre were added.
He said The BeachPLACE was supposed to be reopened in 2020, but Covid-19 struck, resulting in the revamped facility being launched last week.
Asked to outline the investment that was made in the facility, Noel said he did not wish to divulge the amount, but said it was a substantial investment.
“We did these upgrades and add-ons, expecting returns, as on this side of the island no one offers this kind of unique experience, such as a day pass to use the facilities, engage in Hydrovybz water sports, including jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boating and even fishing. We also added a cocoa and mist spa, which we know a lot of people would take advantage of. This is something that was missing and we had that vision to make it happen,” he remarked.
Noel explained that it took seven years to remodel and change things around to make The BeachPLACE look modern, with the proper amenities
The businessman outlined that this new addition is timely as people, along with corporate Trinidad, are looking for intimate places to hold events, workshops and team-building exercises.
“Covid has taught us that we must adapt to change and adjust our business models, in order to keep afloat. During the lockdowns it was difficult, but we were able to give our staff of 35, at the time, a token to rally them through the storm,” Noel said.
He noted that another project that is being undertaken is the addition of a banquet hall.
“People are no longer looking for big spaces and having events down this side with a beach view is one of a kind, plus Chaguaramas has transformed over the years.”
The Chaquacabana Resort, Noel said, comprises 30 one-bedroom suites with 15 penthouses.
“The Chaguaramas Management Company will be embarking on the second phase in the next six months, if all is still well. That means the shipping prices and raw materials. We are planning to have 105 suites and penthouses, which will now have their own pool for the resort guest.”
Noel said the construction started in 2015, but then there was a downturn in the economy and a change in government. By late 2019, the project had moved past these setbacks and the rooms were finished and ready for occupation. Just when the launch was about to happen, Covid struck and the country’s borders were closed.
“So what was happening, people rented out a suite or penthouse for the weekend and had their private birthday celebrations and couples would book for staycation, as no travel was taking place. These bookings are what kept us going until the resort could have fully opened up,” Noel lamented.
Asked if the resort already had bookings for next year’s Carnival, he said people have already indicated they would be booking their spot and as the months go by, he is sure more interest would come in.
“For T&T to rely on a tourism investment, we need to add more room stock, When T&T hosted Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) in 2009, cruise ships had to be brought in, as there were not enough hotels to fulfil the demands. We must be more serious about tourism,” he emphasised.
With respect to the prices to stay at the resort, Noel said the cost per night of the one-bedroom suite for one night is $770, while the penthouses are between $2,700-$3,500, both inclusive of breakfast.
Opportunities
Another aspect Noel is looking at capitalising on is the yachties who come into Chaguaramas waters to fix their boats and dock for the hurricane season.
“I noticed just recently that I was seeing more yachties, as that industry suffered a hit during Covid and was also declining before Covid. So I was happy to see business was starting to pick back up and that can be an avenue for us as well. They can come enjoy the day pass at The BeachPLACE, fish, and do water sports, relax by the bar and they can also stay at the resort. This is something that was not being offered elsewhere down on the western side,” he added.
Forty-five-year-old Noel, who said his dream was really to become a lawyer, is hopeful that businesses around the area can also generate income for the resort.
The Express Business contacted Yacht Services Association of Trinidad and Tobago board member, Jesse James, who said he was pleased to hear that the resort and The BeachPlace were opened as just last week a yachtie asked if the facility offered a day pass to use the pool.
“This is something welcoming, especially with the water sports as many of the yachties are walking with their children. This is something to keep them occupied and they can also stay at the resort for a weekend. We are pleased that Chaguaramas is really transforming,” said James.