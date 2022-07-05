Buy First Citizens APO for bank’s strength, growth

FIRST CITIZENS CEO, Karen Darbasie, says the majority State-owned bank has a robust balance sheet, doubled its loan portfolio between 2011 and 2021, while reducing its non-performing loans and has paid a consistent dividend equal to about 57 per cent of its after-tax profit over the last five years.
She made these points in a presentation last Thursday to journalists from T&T’s three daily newspapers, two days after the launch of an Additional Public Offering (APO) of 10,869,565 First Citizens shares by the Government.
Questioned on why an investor should participate in the APO at $50 a share, when the First Citizens stock is trading at $50, Darbasie said: “Because the share price on the stock market is the share price today. You have to look at the potential of the organisation and its potential for growth.
“The average share price over the last year is considerably higher than $50. You would say that the past is no predictor of the future. What I am saying to you is look at the strength of this institution. Look at the opportunities for growth this institution has and the capacity for growth this institution has, as demonstrated by the liquidity of the balance sheet, as demonstrated by the capital strength and the stated strategy of the institution, which is diversification through growth in products, customers and growth in the geography.”
In terms of diversifying through growth in geography, Darbasie said First Citizens is “open to opportunities” and is interested in expanding into the Northern Caribbean.
Asked if the bank is looking to extend its franchise to Jamaica, the First Citizens CEO said. “Am I open to it? Yes,” adding that when the proposed acquisition by First Citizens of Scotiabank’s operations in Guyana was terminated last month, the local bank had announced that it is interested in lending across the region, including projects in Guyana, subject to regulatory approval from Trinidad and Tobago.
“We are looking at what opportunities develop and based on what develops, if it makes sense we will progress it,” she said.
In the last two years, First Citizens and its subsidiary, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), have developed a relationship with a privately held Jamaican company, Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, and Cornerstone’s publicly listed subsidiary, Barita Investments Ltd.
In March 2022, Cornerstone admitted that First Citizens had lent it US$60.1 million, comprising three separate revolving lines of credit that mature in April 2023, July 2024 and February 2025.
All three of those facilities are collateralised by Cornerstone’s holdings of Barita Investment shares and attract variable interest rates based on LIBOR plus a reprice margin.
Asked about the bank’s loan exposure to Cornerstone, Darbasie said: “We don’t speak about any client’s business.”
Questioned on whether the T&T Central Bank is required to approve US-dollar loans by local banks to non-T&T companies, she said: “It has to have the approval of the regulator in the country to which we are lending…From a regulatory framework, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago is not required to approve any loans that the organisation does.
“From a regulatory framework, the Central Bank comes in and reviews our portfolio on an ongoing basis and asks questions on different transactions,” said Darbasie, adding that there are no outstanding queries from the Central Bank on its non-T&T, US-dollar exposure.
FCIS, the wholly owned First Citizens subsidiary, has made three equity investments in Barita Investments and is now the Jamaican company’s second largest shareholder, with a 7.43 per cent stake.
The prospectus of the First Citizens APO reveals that the investments in Barita “are held for strategic reasons and risk is managed via exposure limits.”
The prospectus also discloses that the size of the FCIS investment in Barita moved from $246.14 million as at September 30, 2020 to $438.64 million at September 2021, an increase of 78.2 per cent in one year.
That increase was as a result of mark-to-market movements as well as the purchase of additional equity by FCIS in Barita in September 2021. First Citizens unaudited assets totaled $46.25 billion, as at March 31, 2022.
“We increased our shareholding in Barita Investments in their second APO (in September 2021) because, quite frankly, we were earning a very good return. It literally is nothing outside of that,” Darbasie said, adding that FCIS invested in a well-performing company, on a stock exchange that is doing well and in an economy that has repositioned itself from a macro-economic perspective.
Expansion prospects
In the region, Scotiabank downsized its Caribbean operations when it completed the sale of its operations in seven Eastern Caribbean countries to Republic Financial Holdings Ltd (RFHL) in October 2019. RFHL acquired Scotia’s operations in Anguilla, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, and St. Vincent & the Grenadines.
In May 2020, Republic completed its acquisition of Scotiabank’s operations in the British Virgin Islands. In total, the eight acquisitions cost Republic, the region’s largest financial institution, US$178.67 million.
CIBC FirstCaribbean—the majority Canadian-owned bank that is headquartered in Barbados—is also looking to downsize in the Caribbean, following the rejection by regional regulators in February 2021 of its November 2019 bid to sell two-thirds of FirstCaribbean to a company owned by Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski.
In October last year, CIBC FirstCaribbean announced that it was selling its banking assets in St Vincent, Grenada, Dominica, St Kitts and Aruba to financial institutions in those countries.
If the sale of its operations in those five countries is approved by regulators, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s footprint in the region would be reduced to 11 countries from 16.
But those 11 countries include Barbados, Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, British Virgin Islands, Curacao and T&T, four of which are in the northern Caribbean.
Asked whether First Citizens has an interest in acquiring any of the operations of FirstCaribbean International Bank in the region, Darbasie said: “I don’t know where the FirstCaribbean divestment strategy has reached.”
Asked if she had spoken to FirstCaribbean about acquiring any of its operations in the region, Darbasie said: “I am not answering specific questions on material issues.
We are interested in diversification. I don’t know where FirstCaribbean’s specific divestment strategy has reached, nor am I going to comment on any specific transaction one-on-one at this stage.
“All of these things are medium-term strategies of the group and as they come to fruition, and as there is something to report, we will make the relevant material change notices.”
First Citizens is negotiating to borrow up to US$175 million from IDB Invest for a term of up to seven years. Last week Tuesday, the same day the APO was launched, the bank announced that the purpose of the loan was to increase its mortgage portfolio to low and middle-income households, expand lending to SMEs and implement its digital transformation and investments in digital products.