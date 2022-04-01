Buyers paying more than Dec 2021

People are now paying more for food and non-alcoholic beverages than they did in December 2021.
The Index of Retail Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages showed an increase from 127.0 per cent between December 2021 and 128.1 in January 2022, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) reported yesterday.
In a memorandum on the Index of Retail Prices (RPI) published yesterday, the CSO noted that the All Items Index of Retail Prices showed an increase of 0.7 per cent for the month of January 2022.
It noted that contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of carite–fresh; powdered milk–full cream; parboiled rice; white flour; king fish–fresh; carrots; eddoes; snacks other chilled or frozen chicken (parts); and cucumber.
However, the full impact of these price decreases was offset by the general reductions in the prices of tomatoes; pumpkin; chive; other fruit drinks (not orange); fresh beef; steak–fresh beef; carbonated soft drinks; potatoes; apples; and salted pig tail.
The CSO review of the data for January 2022 compared with December 2021 reflected increases in the sub-indices for:
*2.0 per cent for alcoholic beverages and tobacco;
*2.5 per cent for Communication (cellphones, telephones, internet and other similar services.)
*1.3 per cent for Housing, water, electricity, gas and Other Fuels;
*1.1 per cent for health;
*1.0 per cent for hotels, cafes and restaurant;
*0.7 per cent for Furnishings, Household Equipment & Routine Maintenance of the House;
*0.7 per cent Miscellaneous Goods and Services
*0.5 per cent for transport;
*0.3 per cent for clothing and footwear;
However, decreases were noted in the sub-indices for recreation and culture of 2.7 per cent and all other sections remained unchanged.
On Wednesday, the price of a basket of 118 basic food items increased by 9.7 per cent between February 2020 and February 2022, according to a comprehensive assessment by the Consumer Affairs Division (CAD) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
The ministry pointed out that the increase in wheat prices will have a domino effect on the price of grain, feed, poultry and dairy products. And it said both local flour production houses are in receipt of stock with further shipments (at increased prices) due to arrive. These businesses will consider in the next few months whether price increases may be necessary.
The ministry said its Consumer Affairs Division estimated that locally the price of flour increased by 16 per cent over the period February 2020-February 2022.
“Other items which increased during this period locally include vegetable and soya oil (42 per cent); corned beef (40 per cent); poultry (29 per cent ); infant formula (26 per cent); milk (20 per cent); red beans (16 per cent); salted fish (15 per cent); rice (13 per cent); and granulated sugar (11 per cent).”
The ministry said the following food items remained constant during the period February 2020 to February 2022—powdered milk, biscuits, tea bags, mauby, baked beans, mayonnaise, dried pigeon peas, channa and salt.