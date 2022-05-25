Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has dismissed claims that the political directorate and the Parliament looked after themselves and got a pay increase.
Speaking at a PNM public meeting in Arima on Tuesday night, Rowley said there is no proposal before Parliament for any salary increases for ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs).
“For the benefit of the media who speak to the public, let me tell you what the facts are. The last time MPs and ministers got a pay increase was March 2014 from the November 2013 recommendations of the 98th Report of the Salaries Review Commission,” he said
“And I can tell you that there is no report before the Parliament being considered for any increase for Members of Parliament. And I must also remind you that when I became Prime Minister of this country, and dealing with the economic calamity and the revenue losses that we faced, I made a public commitment to the country that there would be no pay increase for MPs until the economy has been turned around,” he added.
The Prime Minister said just when the Government was coming within sight of balancing the budget, in came Covid. “There will be no pay increase for Members of the Executive or the Cabinet or Members of the Parliament until the economy can deal with it... So anybody you see talking about who got pay increase, that is just foolishness and nonsense and the very same thing that I am saying to the unions, I said upfront to my colleagues upfront in the Cabinet and to my colleagues in the Parliament,” he said, adding that he was consistent on this matter.
Noting that someone claimed that he was afraid of a march by the unions (against the Chief Personnel Officer’s wage offer), the Prime Minister said he had no such fear. “What I have is confidence in the good sense of the good people of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The Prime Minister said one thing he could give an assurance about is that the country has a Government in office which is cognisant of the circumstances of the people and was responsible and would provide the best relief that the country could afford.
The Prime Minister said when his Government came into office it had to borrow money to pay for salary increases, which included $6 billion in back pay which had been agreed to by the outgoing UNC administration. “I want to ask a question: Are you the people of Trinidad and Tobago telling the Government to do the same thing again?” Tell me! I am listening!” he asked, to which the crowd shouted “No”.2